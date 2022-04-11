LUMA Energy ensures that 99.7% of customers have electricity and appreciates the “incredible patience”

More than 90 hours after the general blackout that left all of Puerto Rico in the dark on Wednesday night, the consortium LUMA Energy announced this afternoon, Sunday, that 99.7% —of its 1,500,000 customers— have electricity.

According to its website, at 4:20 pm, 2,988 subscribers still did not have the service, with Bayamón being the most affected area (1,539).

The consortium, which manages the transmission and distribution of the system, had anticipated that the “complete restoration” of the system would take place by Sunday afternoon.

The LUMA teams and the Electric Power Authority they continue to work to stabilize the electrical system and address any pending interruptions in service.

“We want to thank our customers for their incredible patience, support and understanding during this difficult time.”said the president of the privatizing company, Wayne Stensbyin written statements to the press.

The CEO added that they have begun a detailed investigation into the event and have pledged to be “fully transparent” with customers, regulators and the Legislature.

“While this thorough investigation, including an independent forensic review of failed equipment, will take some time, there is no question that this event has exposed the fragility of the power grid and how important it is for all of us to work together to improve the network reliability”Stensby said.

In the last update, more than 2,200 megawatts of power generation had been synchronized online.

On the other hand, the consortium and the public corporation asked citizens to conserve their energy consumption during the day “to help reduce energy demand and support complete restoration efforts throughout Puerto Rico.”

The images show the state of the switch area of ​​the Costa Sur plant after the fire that caused the general blackout around 8:30 pm on April 6, 2022. (Jorge A. Ramirez Portela)

The fire destroyed part of the switches and caused the incident that led to the paralysis of electricity generation, not only at the Costa Sur plant, but at other stations around the island. (Jorge A. Ramirez Portela)

The staff of the Fire Department Bureau finally controlled the fire at the plant around 10:30 p.m. on April 6, 2022. (Jorge A. Ramirez Portela)

Today, Thursday, April 7, 2022, personnel from the Police Bureau, the Electric Power Authority and the LUMA Energy conglomerate inspected the area to determine what caused the fire. (Jorge A. Ramirez Portela)

LUMA Energy CEO Wayne Stensby said the fire investigation could take several weeks. (Jorge A. Ramirez Portela)

Engineer Josué Colón (wearing a blue shirt), executive director of PREPA, indicated at a press conference from the Costa Sur power plant that, at the moment, they do not have a concrete estimate of how long it would take for PREPA and LUMA to restore electricity service. electric power throughout Puerto Rico. (Jorge A. Ramirez Portela)

Colón, like Stensby, stressed that, at the moment, they do not know what caused the fire that led to the emergency situation on the island. (Jorge A. Ramirez Portela)

Stensby, for his part, explained that LUMA Energy is in a process of “complete restoration” of the electrical grid, while lamenting the impact it has had on Puerto Ricans. (Jorge A. Ramirez Portela)

PREPA personnel go to the switch area at the Costa Sur plant to continue with the repair work to restore service. (Jorge A. Ramirez Portela)

Stensby indicated that “we will carry out an investigation into the causes. The investigation has just begun and we will share the results so that we can prevent a blackout like this from happening again.” (Jorge A. Ramirez Portela)

For his part, engineer Gadiel Hernández, from LUMA Energy, indicated that there was a possibility that the switch that caught fire had exceeded its useful life. (Jorge A. Ramirez Portela)

“I have to look for the file to see, but it must probably be a breaker with over 40 years of service and its useful life of about 30 years must have already expired,” Hernández explained. (Jorge A. Ramirez Portela)

Stensby added that LUMA and PREPA personnel worked through the night to restore the affected generation units, high-voltage transmission lines and substations, in order to bring electricity to homes, businesses and industries. (Jorge A. Ramirez Portela)

Preliminarily, the executive argued that the blackout was caused by a fault in a switch in unit number five of the plant. After the fire occurred, the protection system of the electrical network was activated and the other generation plants were turned off. (Jorge A. Ramirez Portela)

Despite the seriousness of the failure, Stensby stressed that the conglomerate’s expectation is that “a large number of customers recover service this afternoon,” but insisted that he cannot estimate when the situation will return to normal. (Jorge A. Ramirez Portela)

At the moment, over 400,000 subscribers remain without electricity service, and several municipalities also do not have potable water service due to the lack of energy in the pumping plants. (Jorge A. Ramirez Portela)

PREPA, for its part, assured in a tweet that all customers affected by Wednesday’s breakdown at the Costa Sur power plant have service.

“The condition of the generation system since this morning: 100% of the customers affected by the breakdown that occurred in the switchyard in Costa Sur, with service. The operational reserve at this time is 347 megawatts”, he specified.

The public corporation later added that the STG Unit of EcoEléctrica, in Peñuelas, was synchronized with the electrical system. Earlier, he had mentioned that Costa Sur unit #6 also needed to be synchronized, as authorized by LUMA Energy. Costa Sur and EcoEléctrica are two of the largest plants in Puerto Rico.

In this regard, the president of the Union of Workers of the Electrical and Irrigation Industry (Utier), Angel Figueroa Jaramilloexplained that the authorization falls on the Energy Control Center (CCE), operated by the consortium.

“The missing unit of EcoEléctrica and Unit #6 of Costa Sur are ready to add more generation to the system today, if LUMA, which controls the Energy Control Center, authorizes it. The generation was always available waiting for LUMA”, he pointed out.

The general blackout that crosses Puerto Rico since Wednesday night occurred after a breakdown and fire at the Costa Sur plant. The cause is still under investigation.

“LUMA and PREPA continue to work together to restore power as quickly and safely as possible to all remaining customers. At this time, with electrical service restored to nearly all customers, LUMA will, depending on today’s events, begin the process of returning to normal operations.” LUMA Energy added.

Yesterday afternoon, an additional breakdown in the Aguirre plant caused some 100,000 subscribers to lose service again. System restore took several hours.

Situation in schools

The Education deparment reported this afternoon that some 818 schools have electricity and Internet service, which represents 93% of the public education system.

“The agency’s Security area is verifying those that are still missing to work with LUMA and prioritize the connection of the remaining campuses,” The agency reported in a tweet.

Only essential and trusted personnel have reported to work in the past few days since the general blackout. Education’s goal is to resume classes on Monday.