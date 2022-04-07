LUMA Energy has new breakers in stock, but there is a “priority” order for replacements

the consortium LUMA Energythe private administrator of the electric power distribution system in Puerto Rico, acknowledged this Thursday that its warehouses have new switches and more advanced technologies to replace the obsolete ones.

Switch 0082 at the Central Costa Sur switchyard, whose failure caused a massive blackout that earlier in the afternoon kept around 1.2 million customers without power, had not been replaced.

“It must be a breaker (switch) of over 40 years of service and its useful life must already have expired”, he claimed Daniel HernandezDirector of Market Transformation of LUMA Energy, during a press conference from the scene in Guayanilla.

“If the maintenance was up to date and it exploded, it is probably obsolescence and that is a reality, we have to replace equipment that is already obsolete, that has already passed its useful life. Once we do that, the reliability of the system is going to improve a lot,” he said. “We have new switches in our warehouse, we are going to use them to replace the ones that were damaged here (in Costa Sur) and any other improvements.”

Hernández indicated that the electrical system of the Electric Power Authority (AEE) has about 700 switches, of different voltage levels, “that contain oil”. The electrical system infrastructure modernization project, with $10 billion in federal funds, includes the replacement of obsolete switches with equipment that does not require oil, a liquid associated with the 0082 explosion.

Although the investigation into what happened continued in the afternoon, the Fire Department investigator, Abelardo Pérez Díaz, specified that what is known as an expanding steam explosion occurred in the faulty switch.

“The braker It has a liquid inside. something happened in that breakerwhich continued to heat the liquid inside, that liquid begins to boil until the tank can’t take it anymore, and then it detonates and produces that explosion,” he explained. He also mentioned factors that can have an effect on the industrial size switch.

“We are close to the coast, things that are energized can become sulfated, either because of the saltpeter, because of the weather, or because the equipment has expired, there are many factors, but that is under investigation,” raised.

Taking into account the importance and indispensable production of energy from the Central Costa Sur, The new day He questioned why – if there are new switches in warehouses – the faulty switch, whose useful life is presumed to have already expired, had not been replaced.

Faced with the question, the executive director of PREPA, Joshua Columbusdefended that there is a plan that establishes an order of “priority”.

The area of ​​the towers in the switchyard where the burned areas are seen in the South Central Coast. (Jorge A Ramirez Portela)

“The replacement of these switches is not an ordinary event that can be done because one decides that I am going to change a switch. In an orderly manner, LUMA has plans that are duly specified and by priority, and by aging (aging) of breakers (switches)”he stated.

“I have not the slightest doubt that there are other breakers in the system that are older and in worse condition, that need to be changed at a higher priority and that serve critical loads. This one failed, well this one now has to be replaced,” he continued, without being able to rule out that events similar to the one the country has been experiencing since Wednesday night will be repeated with other obsolete switches.

The designated Fire Commissioner, Marcos Concepción Tirado, indicated that, as part of the investigation, the recordings of security cameras located near the place of the explosion would be analyzed. “The investigation process continues,” he said.

Regarding the restoration of the electrical system, although since the morning the authorities have repeated that they are working to ensure that “the majority” of customers have the service today, in statements to this medium, Colón indicated that “the expectation is to have more than half of the clients in service”, implying that, when the 24 hours of the blackout were completed, it would not necessarily be an absolute majority.

“To the extent that we manage to synchronize more units to the electrical system, that speed and quantity can vary in a positive way. If the circuit is available, we are going to synchronize the unit and we are going to produce the demand of the substations that are connected”, he indicated.

The specific damage to switch 0082, however, is structural damage that would take time to repair. Taking into account the repair work, and according to the energy demand, the vice president of LUMA Energy, Kevin Acevedo, did not rule out “pockets” of customers without the service.

“We are trying to repair as soon as possible,” Acevedo said. “If pockets remain within the process, where it has not been possible to restore, it is possible, it is not what we aspire to, but it is possible. As the system stabilizes, it is possible that there could come a time where there are some pockets.”