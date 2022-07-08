LUMA Energy says it does not know what caused the chain outage of 10 substations in the Caguas region

LUMA Energythe company in charge of the transmission and distribution of the electrical system of Puerto Rico, affirmed this afternoon that it still does not know what caused 10 substations in the region of Caguas out of service, through a chain effect, leaving 42,000 customers without electricity.

Belmaries Torreswho works as regional manager of operations in the consortium, confirmed to The new day that no explosion, fire or damage occurred in any of the 10 substations, so since they were unable to specify a direct cause, they classified the incident as an “extraordinary” event that left “almost the entire eastern area of ​​Puerto Rico without electricity.” Rich”.

“There was an event in Caguas -particularly in the Caguas substation and which is under investigation- that caused ten substations to go down in a chain effect. Automatically, once we identified this situation, we sent brigades in a safe and orderly manner to verify and through the control center also with us, we worked as a team and in 15 minutes we began to restore service in an organized manner so that the system remained stable”, said the official. in a telephone interview.

“We are identifying the reason why that (the blackout in the substations) happened, but initially we focused on all our customers having service”he added.

He assured that in an hour and a half the system was already restored. Citizens who wrote directly to this newspaper warned that they began to run out of service from 7:20 a.m. It was not until 9:36 a.m. (a little more than two hours later) when the company posted a message on its Twitter account informing that the system was, again, working.

Torres mentioned the following towns as those that were directly affected, because they are connected to the Caguas distribution system: Juncos, Gurabo, Humacao, Aguas Buenas, and Barranquitas.

Asked if they have any preliminary reason to explain why this event occurred, she refused to give an accurate answer.

“At this time, I do not have any updated report of the details (of the fault). We would not like to give a preliminary without having the exact details of what we could find, because it would be very irresponsible on our part to say x and y things, without having the study that is required at the level of substation personnel and line control”, he asserted.

This medium insisted on knowing if the distribution system in Caguas is in a stable condition and out of risk that any of the substations go out of service again, but Torres made it clear that the company does not rule out that a similar event could be repeated.

“If I tell you that it can’t happen again, either answer would be irresponsible of me. There are extraordinary events, I don’t know if that’s exactly what happened, just as there are atmospheric situations and also part of the system that is wrong. I tell you: ‘it wouldn’t happen again’, I can’t tell you that. What we find today, if we identify that improvements have to be made associated with the event being able to be minimized in the future and not happen soon, that is what we are going to attend to,” he said.

Regarding the report of the findings of the investigation of this fault, he mentioned that it would be ready for next week.

“I understand that the substation personnel will do their job and we will be there next week… As soon as we have that information we will be communicating and we can provide you with that information,” he said.

Users on social networks continue to report that other towns where there is no electricity system are Guaynabo, Añasco, Yabucoa, Arecibo and San Juan.

Regarding these breakdowns, the strategy and initiative manager of LUMA Energy, Kathy Roureruled out that these are events related to what happened in Caguas.

“Right now, this was the breakdown that occurred. Those must be isolated events, and I understand that we are taking action on the matter, but it is not like there are other events as a result of Caguas. They can also call customers if they don’t see a response like they expect,” she said.

He indicated that customers can report faults through the LUMA Energy cyber portal, through the MiLuma application or by calling 1-844-888-5862.

The fault with the substations in the Caguas region occurred just days after over 41,000 customers lost electric service during a rain event related to the passage of a tropical wave over the island.