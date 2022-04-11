LUMA Energy says it will not cover the loss of food and belongings of subscribers due to the blackout

the consortium LUMA Energy informed that it will not cover the expenses of household goods, food and other damages suffered by its clients due to the general blackout on Wednesday, which left thousands without electricity for several days.

That’s how he put it Mario HurtadoVice President of Regulatory Affairs at LUMA Energy.

“We are not in a situation to recompose the expenses of the results of this event, it is a situation and an emergency that has gone out of our control. In this type of event there is no claim for damage to food or equipment”, he said in an interview with Noticentro.

He argued that, due to the fragility of the electrical system, “there are risks that cannot be managed.” “This kind of situation with an event like this, it’s out of LUMA’s control,” he said.

The blackout recorded on Wednesday night at the Costa Sur plant left all of Puerto Rico without electricity.

In the beginning, the Electric Power Authority (ESA) and the governor Peter Pierluisi They indicated that it would take between 12 and 24 hours to restore service. However, it was not until yesterday, Sunday, that this goal was achieved, some 90 hours after the event.

José Rosario in his Next Generation Cut business with his client Omar Dávila. “You have fewer clients and working hard with fans because the heat is strong and business is affected,” Rosario said, commenting that closing the store is not an option for him since “you have to pay the debts yes or yes.” (David Villafane/Staff)

Cynthia Rosario, an employee of the laboratory, indicated that the computer system used to run the laboratory on a daily basis was “slow” and the breakdown in the electrical system left the premises without a telephone. (David Villafane/Staff)

For his part, the executive director of PREPA, Joshua Columbus, said that the repair costs of the damage recorded in the fire on Wednesday will not result in additional charges to subscribers. At the moment, there is no estimate of these costs.

He recalled that the public corporation previously allowed claims from customers who suffered damage to an appliance.

“An investigation was carried out to determine if the failure was caused by some bad operation or some negligence on the part of the Authority or if it was an equipment failure… That was part of what could be presented in the commercial offices,” he said in a radio interview (WKAQ – 580 AM).

On Friday, dozens of citizens came to the headquarters of LUMA Energy, in Santurce, to demonstrate against the consortium for the blackout. As part of the protest, food damaged by the event was left on the ground in front of the facilities.