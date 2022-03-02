LUMA Energy subscribers will start receiving the redesigned bill in March

Graphs, data comparison and tips are part of the elements that make up the new design of the electricity bill of LUMA Energywhich the 1.5 million clients of the consortium will begin to receive from March 4.

The director of the Voice of the Customer division of LUMA Energy, Noriette Figueroa, explained that the new design, in which the colors white, green and blue stand out, aims to make it easy for consumers to interpret the data.

“This new design, despite the fact that it has the same content as the previous bill as required by Law 57 (Energy Transformation and Relief Law), allows us to be able to show the customer consumption data more clearly, everything that is balances, information that the client must know about the charges made and, above all, additional information that LUMA has decided to integrate, so that the client can manage their consumption efficiently”, said Figueroa in an interview with The new day.

He highlighted that, for example, the bill shows comparisons of energy use with the previous month and with the previous year, as well as recommendations to make better use of energy.

On the first page of the bill, LUMA highlighted the amount owed by the customer, the payment due date and the total consumption per kilowatt (kWh). Aside from the graphs mentioned by Figueroa, the bill also provides data on the average cost of energy per day, daily use and cost per kWh (kilowatt) over 12 months.

This is part of the first page of the Luma Energy electricity bill. (Supplied)

The second page of the bill, whose design will be the same for the digital and printed versions, explains the charges applicable to the bill, including available subsidies, the cost of energy, the cost of fuel, among others.

“More than an invoice, it is a new educational document for the customer, so that he can have more information about energy consumption”Figueroa stressed, noting that the new invoice design was approved by the Puerto Rico Energy Bureau (PREB) in November 2021 and was created with the input of the Independent Office of Consumer Protection (ICPO).

Likewise, it maintained that, before the energy distribution and transmission network fell into the hands of LUMA Energy, the consortium carried out a market study, the results of which inspired the new bill design.

“One of the main complaints from customers was that the invoice was difficult to interpret. Despite the fact that it has content that by law must be there (in the invoice), the way of displaying it created some type of confusion in the client and that was one of the priorities when establishing this new design”Figueroa claimed.

He assured that with the design change, customers should not experience problems with their data, but indicated that in case of problems, people should contact 1-844-888-5862.

“We have over 230 agents trained to answer any questions from our customers and guide them with what they may have identified on their invoice. They can also access lumapr.com, where they can also have more detailed information about what the new invoice contains”reported.

Questioned about whether the waiting times in the telephone box, Figueroa defended that the average waiting time was reduced to a minute and a half, which, in her opinion, represents progress.

“Previous wait times were close to 30 minutes and an hour. They gradually decreased, but they do not compare with the impact of the new contact center that LUMA has implemented”, she stressed.