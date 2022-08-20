LUMA has fewer workers than budgeted – Metro Puerto Rico

The company LUMA Energy does not have the budgeted number of employeesas established by the first resolution on metrics of the private operator of the transmission and distribution system published by the Puerto Rico Energy Bureau (PRNE).

Despite the fact that in June 2021, when LUMA formally began operations on the island, it had more workers than it had budgeted for, by last May, the situation in the company was the opposite. At that moment, the company had a budget of about 1,400 workers while its workforce amounted to just over 1,200.

Table 12

It is noted that LUMA requested that PREB allow it to report the total workforce and total vacancies instead of the total budgeted employee count by employee type and the total actual employee count by employee type.

“The Energy Bureau determines that these are metrics of interest at this time. Therefore, andl Energy Bureau denies the LUMA request”, reads the document.

The PREB resolution indicates that the average staff turnoverdefined as the number of employees laid off divided by the total number of employees at the end of the period, is consistent with the data from the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics on average separation rates for utilities as of May 2022.

few vehicles

From the ortho side, it is indicated that the current average number of vehicles in service is less than half of the amount reported during fiscal year 2020.

“During the February 2021 technical conference, LUMA indicated that several vehicles were in poor condition. The Energy Bureau remains interested in understanding the number of vehicles available for PREPA and LUMA to ensure that both organizations have adequate resources to meet operational needs”, states the resolution.

The resolution was published just over a year after the entry into force of the contract that was granted under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model and after several investigations opened by PREB itself after multiple blackouts and/or explosions in the electric system.

It concluded that the consortium has not improved the service for which it was contracted.

There has been no improvement with LUMA

The data is part of a resolution in which the Energy Bureau states that the energy service in Puerto Rico has not improved under the operation contract for the transmission and distribution system in PREPA.

After a peak just at the time of the operator transition in June 2021, the monthly average service interruption duration (SAIDI) was reduced until January 2022. However, However, from the beginning of this year to the present, the duration of interruption has been increasing. The annual average of SAIDI has been increasing consistently from June to the present, and is above the historical metric (“baseline”) of 1,243 minutes, according to data revealed by PREB.

LUMA metrics

On the other hand, the monthly average number of interruptions per customer (SAIFI) has fluctuated since the transition in June 2021, reaching a peak in October 2021. “Although it has come down from that peak, it is still in the same level as at the beginning of the transition, so there is no perceived improvement in the frequency of interruptions, concludes PREB. They add that at an annualized level, the SAIFI does show a slight improvement over the comparable level in June 2021 at the time of the transition.

The regulatory body granted until September 1, 2022 for LUMA to explain the reason for the poor performance of some of its metrics.