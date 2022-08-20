LUMA urges elected officials to “leave the past behind” after request for cancellation of their contract by Jenniffer González

the consortium LUMA Energy pointed out today, Friday, that any vote of the Legislature in favor of canceling the contract with the energy company “falls outside the scope of its authority” in response to the expressions of the resident commissioner Jennifer Gonzalez about the poor performance and constant service interruptions that have affected hundreds of thousands of subscribers in the past weeks.

“This (contract) was agreed upon by the government of Puerto Rico, LUMA and the Electric Power Authority (ESA). Any vote by the Legislature in favor of canceling the LUMA contract falls outside the scope of its authority and directly conflicts with long-term plans for the future of Puerto Rico.”, expressed the company in written statements requested by this means.

LUMA explained that his contract was established by the Contract for the Operation and Maintenance of the Transmission and Distribution System of Puerto Ricoreviewed by the Authority for Public-Private Partnerships (APP)and directly aligned with the fiscal plans of the Puerto Rico Oversight, Administration, and Economic Stability Act (PROMESA).

The Resident Commissioner insisted, in a message from her Facebook page this morning, that the Attorney General, Sunday Emmanuelthe Energy Bureau and the PPP must initiate the analysis to achieve the cancellation of the contract.

After highlighting their achievements in contrast to the country’s discomfort due to poor service, LUMA asked the country’s political leadership to collaborate with them and not focus on past failures.

“We respectfully urge elected officials to put the past behind them, work hand in hand with us, and support the thousands of men and women of LUMA who are leading the rebuilding of the electrical system. We all share the responsibility to focus on making positive change and to work collaboratively to achieve a better energy future for all Puerto Ricans.”, exhorted LUMA.

For his part, the Governor of Puerto Rico, Peter Pierluisiwho had already shared his discontent with LUMA, preferred not to be so blunt and told El Nuevo Día that they are evaluating the performance of the consortium. “There has to be a significant change in its execution. If there isn’t, that will weigh heavily on any decision I make.” stated at a press conference as part of the start of the Convention of the New Progressive Party (PNP).

The resident commissioner maintained that she has pressured LUMA “since day one,” but praised the fact that the governor also made his expressions of dissatisfaction with the company’s work.

“Although we openly acknowledge that many challenges still exist, the 3,000 that make up our team at LUMA have worked diligently to improve the electrical system,” the company continued in its statements.

The Puerto Rico Energy Bureau warned on Thursday, in resolution, that the metrics of interruptions of the electrical service reflect that the service has not improved since LUMA assumed, in June 2021, the operation of the country’s energy transmission and distribution system. They expect LUMA and PREPA to answer for their poor performance on or before September 1.

To which LUMA responded that since they took over the transmission and distribution system of the country’s electrical system, they have focused on replacing the equipment and not just repairing it.

“Since LUMA took over the operation of the electrical system, we have focused on replacing, not just repairing the deteriorated components of the system. This comprehensive problem-solving approach has led to longer outage durations, but will result in a more reliable and resilient infrastructure,” shared LUMA.