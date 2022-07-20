LUMA will operate normally while they march against them to demand the cancellation of their contract

Social, political, environmental, community and union entities will march today from the Capitol to La Fortaleza, in Old San Juan, to demand that the governor Peter Pierluisi the cancellation of LUMA Energy’s contract as operator of the electricity network.

The demonstration, called for 9:00 am, It will also include demanding that the president take long-term actions to avoid increases in the electricity bill.

Yesterday, while the organizations finalized details of the event, LUMA reported that its operations will continue today as usual.

“Although we respect the right to protest, the reality is that there are some who choose to play politics and ignore the fact that LUMA inherited an electrical system that suffered years, if not decades, of neglect under the previous operator”the consortium said in a written statement.

“LUMA will continue to provide daily services at its facilities throughout Puerto Rico,” he added, noting that customers can also make arrangements through the Mi LUMA application or by calling 1-844-888-5862.

On the progress, adriana gonzalez, a community organizer from Sierra Club Puerto Rico, one of the convening entities, indicated that it is a “people’s gathering”, in which they expect assistance from workers, families and independent groups. In total, more than 50 organizations joined the call.

“The central claim continues to be the cancellation of the contract, because the electricity service has gone from bad to worse and that has been detrimental to all of us who live here, including businesses”said.

Despite the fact that the governor vetoed it yesterday, González indicated that the groups will insist on House Bill 1383, which sought to cut the debt of the Electric Power Authority, as a long-term measure to avoid rate increases.

Also, they will emphasize the diversification of the network “so that it is 100% solar”, as stated in the proposal of the group We Want Sol.

The march is expected to leave the Capitol and cross Plaza Colón and the San Juan city hall until it reaches La Fortaleza, where various messages will be offered.