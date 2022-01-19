Luminous skin over 50: how to have it and the essentials

“Cfrantic and fabulous “ he said Samantha Jones, aka Kim Cattrall, at the end of the first film Sex and the City which coincided with the striking of his own 50 years. And he didn’t have all the wrongs. On closer inspection, what unites the celeb over 50 today is a luminous, fresh and compact skin, from “almost thirty”.

And it is precisely the glow that gives this ageless freshness to the most famous of Hollywood. From JLo to Nicole Kidman, Julia Roberts, Demi Moore, Cindy Crawford, Jennifer Aniston and all the others, with a radiant complexion even without makeup, in spite of age.

Yes, but how to have one glowing skin over 50?

Luminous skin over 50: how to get it and why

Let’s start from an assumption: after the age of 50 it is normal for the skin to lose its brightness. And the causes are many.

First of all the presence of collagen decreases: production begins to slow down and the effects are seen on the epidermis. This little fundamental epidermal ally, in fact, not only makes the skin more resistant to the ravages of time, preventing the onset of wrinkles and imperfections, but above all it keeps it radiant, guaranteeing a healthy and uniform appearance.

The slowdown in collagen production is also accompanied by i hormonal changes due to menopause. The activity of the sebaceous glands also decreases, with the skin that it therefore becomes drier and more sensitive. Do not underestimate theaccumulation of toxins, smog and pollution that are deposited daily on the skin and, above all, a daily beauty routine that is no longer suitable.

The good habits of the stars for a radiant skin over 50

1. Remove make-up well

Salma Hayek, Sarah Jessica Parker, JLo and Demi Moore they always remove their make-up before going to bed, which is also a mantra for the dermatologist Ines Mordente.

“Removing makeup very well is one of the very first rules for glowing skin, always regardless and in particular over the age of 50. To do it, it is best to choose a cleansing milk that keeps the skin nourished and put aside the micellar waters ».



Also not to be underestimated choosing the right face cleanser, «the oil-in-water solution is better because they perform a moisturizing, as well as cleansing action, while foaming ones are to be avoided because they are aggressive »explains the expert.

2. The light effect skincare: ceramides, oils and vitamin C

Next step after cleansing, the application of creams based on hyaluronic acid combined with serums with botox action based on peptides, hyaluronic acid and collagen.

Also, it is advisable to use highly moisturizing and full-bodied face creams «With 10% urea, ceramides and vitamin E: the reduction of the activity of the sebaceous glands in addition to causing the consequent reduced production of sebum, makes the skin drier, less protected and peels more easily »adds the expert.

The use of a Vitamin C serum to apply in the morning: has an immediate lightening, smoothing and illuminating effect, high yield on all skin types.

Finally, Julianne Moore and Julia Roberts instead they love how to finish the nourishing and moisturizing face oils, glow effect immediate and shield for the driest and driest skin.

3. The daily SPF ally of radiant skin over 50

Another inevitable ally, at least second Cindy Crawford and Nicole Kidman, is theDaily SPF: yes to Sun protection always and in any case, as a shield from photoaging.

As experts advise, not only the protection should be applied all year round, sea-mountain-city, but above all you should never go below SPF50 if you want to protect the skin from the appearance of photoaging, stains first of all, spreading it two or three times a day.

4. The allied treatment, the peeling

Another tip for a glow effect skin even after the leaves, is to treat yourself regularly to the aesthetic dermatologist of the purifying and smoothing peels for the skin, which tends to become less elastic over the years.

In fact, over time the epidermis has less support due to the decrease in the number and activity of fibroblasts, which therefore need be stimulated with deep actions such as peeling.

This in fact exploits the chemical action of the ingredients to regenerate cells in depth removing the most superficial layer, where dead cells and various impurities are deposited, removing them and bringing to light a new, regenerated and brighter skin.

The treatment can also be done at home, choosing the products that best suit your needs: to illuminate the face, a more superficial peeling is necessary; if, on the other hand, you want to reduce spots and fine wrinkles, you need a medium peeling and about five days of redness and recovery. Ten days instead for a deep treatment that acts on photoaging.

5. A good sleep if possible

In short, small ones are enough easily replicable habits and a beauty routine more suited to the needs of mature skin, to get an ageless glow? Yes, and some good habits too. As Jennifer Aniston, woe to take away her 8 hours of peaceful sleep: rest allows you to stretch the skin and have it more rested.

And, to better absorb creams, serums and night products, best to do like JLo who sleeps supine so that the force of gravity does not act on the face.

“It is the best position when resting because avoids the formation of so-called pillow wrinkles. In particular, I recommend 15 minutes before going to bed to apply a decongestant eye contour and then iced patches so as to cool down the area “continues the expert.

