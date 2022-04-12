Luna Foundation Guard buys another 4,130 BTC, but Bitcoin price continues to struggle for a weekly close above $42,000
Bitcoin (BTC) set for its lowest weekly close of the month so far on April 10 after a week of disappointing losses.
“BTC is giving people a second chance,” according to a trader
Data of Cointelegraph Markets Pro Y TradingView they showed the BTC/USD pair hovering around $42,700 on Sunday, with the weekly candle close a few hours away.
The pair had fallen by the end of Wall Street trading on Friday, while the weekend provided some nervous calm as support at $42,000 remained intact.
For the popular trader and analyst Rekt Capital, there is still reason for optimism despite the fact that in the last seven days have produced losses of almost 10%.
Este #BTC pullback is a second chance for a lot of people
If you promised yourself that you’ll buy $BTC when it goes lower
And vowed that you wouldn’t miss the next uptrend
Do yourself in favor
And follow your own advice#crypto #bitcoin
— Rekt Capital (@rektcapital) April 10, 2022
This BTC pullback is a second chance for a lot of people
If you promised yourself that you would buy BTC when it went down
And you swore you wouldn’t miss the next uptrend
do yourself a favor
And take your own advice
Rekt Capital highlighted three key moving averages that are being tested as support, noting that historically, the bounce in them has preceded a “strong push to the upside.”
“Technically speaking, anything above ~$38,000 is a macro higher low for BTC,” there was Said Saturday.
Macroeconomic pressure had been the backdrop to the gloomy mood throughout the week, as Cointelegraph reported, and concerns about the strength of the US dollar continued on the day.
“The moment DXY tops out (which could be soon), the next bull run will begin. And it will be an epic one,” forecast Michael van de Poppe, Cointelegraph contributor, who also takes a more hopeful outlook.
In what was becoming a perennial source of optimism, blockchain protocol Terra continued its BTC purchases on Sunday, with partner non-profit organization Luna Foundation Guard (LFG) adding 4,130 BTC to their loot.
According to the on-chain monitoring resource, BitInfoCharts, the wallet in question was the 19th largest in existence, with a balance of 39,897.98 BTC ($1.7 billion at current prices).
Dogecoin shines among the top altcoins
Altcoins were similarly flat on the day, with the top ten cryptocurrencies by market cap neither up nor down more than 1%.
Compared to the same date last week, the LUNA token of Terra and Solana (SOL) were the assets that disputed the worst result, as both suffered losses of around 18%.
Immediately outside the top 10, however, Dogecoin (DOGE) outperformed the rest once again, gaining 8.3% in 24 hours.
Maybe even an option to pay in Doge?
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 10, 2022
The DOGE/USD pair hit $0.158, marking its highest since April 6, thanks to continued hype from Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Among Musk’s suggestions over the weekend was Twitter, whose shares he bought mass last week, accepting payments in DOGE.
The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and trading move involves risk, you should do your own research when making a decision.
Keep reading:
Investments in crypto assets are not regulated. They may not be suitable for retail investors and the full amount invested may be lost. The services or products offered are not aimed at or accessible to investors in Spain.