Luncheon for Oscar nominees

Celebrities vying for victory at the 2022 Academy Awards gathered in Los Angeles.

An elegant reception was held at the famous Fairmont Century Plaza ballroom in Los Angeles (California), where renowned stars of the Hollywood film industry gathered, who this year are vying for the victory of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Awards.

The traditional annual lunch was attended by some of the most relevant stars in the nominations for the upcoming Oscars 2022 ceremony, including the Mexican filmmaker Guillermo del Toro who achieved four nominations for his film ‘Nightmare Alley’, including the most important of the night, the Best Picture. Another of the filmmakers who attended was Lin-Manuel Miranda, the also actor and director has a nomination for Best Original Song for “Dos Oruguitas” from the soundtrack of the Disney movie ‘Encanto’.

Exuding elegance with their elegant outfits, Kristen Stewart, Penélope Cruz and Jessica Chastain attended lunch in formal looks. The three actresses face off alongside Nicole Kidman and Olivia Colman in the Best Actress category. Although all five have impressive talent, predictions ensure that Kristen Stewart will be the one to win her first Oscar thanks to her masterful performance in Pablo Larraín’s ‘Spencer’.

In the category of Best Actor Javier Bardem, Benedict Cumberbatch, Andrew Garfield, Denzel Washington and Will Smith compete for the prestigious award. The five actors attended the event and were able to interact with other well-known Hollywood figures.

Maggie Gyllenhaal, who recently won the Film Independent Spirit Awards for her feature debut ‘The Lost Daugther’, was accompanied by her husband Peter Sarsgaard. The actress and director is nominated in the category of Best Cinematographic Adaptation.

