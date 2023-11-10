Lung Cancer News 2023

In honor of November being Lung Cancer Awareness Month, here’s a look back at some of the most impactful developments in the space since 2023.

Approval of Braftovi with Mektovi adds to specific options for metastatic NSCLC

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently approved Braftovi (encorafenib) with the combination of Mektovi (binimetinib) for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). This FDA approval became the latest advancement as a targeted therapy to treat lung cancer patients.

“It’s just one more in a series of approvals of targeted therapies in lung cancer, which is a story that goes back about 15 years (which) is when this originally started,” said Dr. Gene G. Finley, assistant professor at Drexel. He said University College of Medicine and AHN Cancer Institute medical oncologist, Allegheny Clinic Medical Oncology.

The most recent approval was based on the PHAROS trial, which, published in the journal Journal of Clinical Oncologystated that “for patients with treatment-naive and previously treated metastatic NSCLC with BRAF V600E mutation, (Braftovi) plus (Mektovi) showed significant clinical benefit with a safety profile consistent with that seen in the approved indication in melanoma.”

Trodelvy may provide benefits in extensive-stage small cell lung cancer

Trodelvy (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy) generated clinical benefits when used as a second-line treatment for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC), according to part of a phase 2 trial shared at Congress ESMO 2023.

The study focuses on 30 patients, all of whom received a partial response within the study. “Seventy-seven percent of patients (who underwent) postbaseline tumor evaluation (experienced) some type of tumor shrinkage, and 43 percent had greater than 30 percent shrinkage,” the author said. study leader, Dr. Afshin Dowlati, in a presentation today. “Very few patients had initial (disease) progression on their first image.”

Trodelvy is now being investigated for the treatment of solid tumors in a TROPiCS-03 study, in which they plan to enroll about 40 patients while taking doses of Trodelvy.

“These results are encouraging in (patients with) ES-SCLC. The trial is ongoing and hopefully we will have full results soon (in 2024) with a full cohort. “We believe further investigation of (Trodelvy) at SCLC is warranted,” Dowlati concluded.

Anamorelin Improves Weight Gain in Lung Cancer Patients Experiencing Cachexia

Anamorelin improved weight gain in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with cachexia compared to placebo. These results were found in the ANAM 17-20 and ANAM-17-21 trials, presented at the ESMO 2023 Annual Congress.

A total of 318 patients were enrolled in each study, which investigated whether the placebo group or the anamorelin group experienced greater improvement in weight gain. The study also investigated the efficacy and safety of anamorelin.

“As an oral medication, it is convenient for patients and, due to its longer half-life, can be administered once a day,” explained David Currow, deputy vice-chancellor at the University of Wollongong in Australia, during a presentation of the data. Anamorelin was favored over placebo based on age, degree of weight loss, disease stage, performance status, and whether they underwent treatment with chemotherapy or immunotherapy.

Both trials showed that weight gain had improved in the anamorelin group of patients and remained constant compared to the placebo group.

Jemperli Plus Chemo Continues to Demonstrate Strong Results in Advanced NSCLC

When treated with Jemperli (dostarlimab-gxly) plus chemotherapy, patients with treatment-naïve non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) experienced an objective response rate (ORR; patients whose disease had responded to the treatment given) higher and overall improvements in survival compared to Keytruda (pembrolizumab) combined with chemotherapy. These results were shown at the 2023 ESMO Congress.

“The results are consistent with the study hypothesis that (Jemperli) and (Keytruda) have similar efficacy,” said Dr. Solange Peters, former president of ESMO, senior professor and chair of medical oncology and the malignant neoplasms program. thoracic in the oncology department of the University. Lausanne Hospital in Switzerland, she said in a presentation of the data. “…These results support further investigation of (Jemperli) as a treatment backbone in combination with standard treatments and future novel cancer therapies in patients with NSCLC.”

These findings supported Jemperli’s review and an upcoming study 2 GALAXIES LUNG-201 will focus on the safety, pharmacokinetic efficacy and pharmacodynamics of novel immunotherapy combinations versus single-agent immunotherapy drugs in patients with NSCLC, Jemperli being one of them .

Rybrevant Plus Chemo Offers Better Progression-Free Survival for NSCLC Subset

Rybrevant (amivantamab-vmjw) combined with chemotherapy showed improved progression-free survival (PFS; time from start of treatment to death or worsening of disease) in patients with exon insertion-positive non-small cell lung cancer 20 of advanced EGFR compared with chemotherapy treatment alone. These findings come from a Phase 3 trial explained at the 2023 ESMO Congress.

A total of 308 patients were enrolled in the phase 3 trial, 153 patients in the combination chemotherapy group with Rybrevant and 155 in the chemotherapy group.

“Consistent PFS benefit was observed in predefined subgroups using blinded, independent central review. (Rybrevant)-chemotherapy represents the new standard of care for advanced NSCLC with first-line EGFR exon 20 insertion mutation,” Dr. Nicolas Girard, professor of respiratory medicine at Versailles Saint Quentin University and professor and director of the Institute Curie-Montsouris Thorax of France’s Curie Institute said in the presentation that it revealed the study data.

