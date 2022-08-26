Lung ultrasound detects pulmonary congestion

Ultrasound-guided therapy is safe in a group of patients with significant comorbidities.

After five years of research, the members of the Working Group on Heart failure Y Atrial fibrillation of the Spanish Society of Internal Medicine (SEMI) publish the results of a clinical trial linked to pulmonary congestion. The accumulation of blood in the pulmonary vessels is associated with an increased risk of hospitalization and death in patients with heart failureand the results of Spanish clinical trial randomized and multicenter study show that therapy guided by lung ultrasound does not get better the results of 6 months in patients compared to standard care. Despite this, the conclusions of the study do open the door to adjust new treatments to prevent hospitalizations linked to heart failure, in addition to demonstrating that the lung ultrasound allows detection of pulmonary congestion.

The Epic study (Lung Ultrasound in Acute Chronic Heart Failure) analyzed 79 patients who were randomized into two groups, 37 of whom received a standard of care therapy (SOC) and 42 underwent pleural effusion and B-line detection with lung ultrasound (LUS). At 180 days, there were no clinically or statistically significant differences in the combined endpoint, while the survival analysis did not show significant differences.

The most important findings of the investigation lie in the enrollment in a clinical trial of patients with heart failure of the real world of lung ultrasound admitted to Internal Medicine. Despite the limitations in relation to the sample size of the study, relevant findings have been achieved from the clinical point of view in relation to the therapeutic implementation of the lung ultrasound in the diuretic treatment guided in this patient profile.

Furthermore, the researchers note that all patients were included in a multidisciplinary program care for heart failure in Spain (UMIPIC). This clinical program has been shown to have a significant impact on the prevention of admissions and mortality in the profile of patients included in the EPICC study.

The study opens the door to prevent hospitalizations for heart failure