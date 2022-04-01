Lupe Esparza from Bronco did not keep anything to herself and thus spoke of Grupo Firme: What do you think of the musicians?

The famous members of Bronco are on a tour called “The horses were let loose”with which they tour various places in Mexico and United States.

The group founded in 1979 has consolidated musical successes such as “Let there be no trace”“Love me as I love you”, “Crying in the rain”, “I adore”, “Corazón bandit”, “If you fall in love again” and “Two women, one path”.

In addition to the series of concerts that they will offer, the group is giving something to talk about through a video that can be found on social networks in which the musician and leader of Bronco, Lupe Esparza, expressed his opinion on the way of working in Eduin Caz and Firm group.

In an interview, the artist mentions that he thinks they are very young workers and that they found a way to please the public, that they have an essence that makes them reach people’s taste, just as Bronco does.

“It’s incredible, those guys started with covers, I’ve heard critics about people who say they’re just covers, and I say ‘well, do them too, those guys did something right,'” said the singer, defending the beginnings of Firm Group.

Another of the things that stood out about the group made up of Eduin Caz, AB Luna, Jhonny Caz, Joaquín Ruiz, Fito Rubio, Dylan Camacho and Christian Téllez was perseverance and hard work. “I don’t believe in luck, I believe in hard work and those guys have really done well,” he added.

Esparza pointed out that Firm Group if it is something extraordinary in the Mexican regional “I see it as a phenomenon out of series, as they detached themselves a lot from the grupera wave, they went a thousand years ahead, my respects and we applaud the success they have, the dedication, the professionalism and there they are as an example”, he specified.

