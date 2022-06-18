Lupe Esparza publicly apologizes to Christian Nodal

Last May Christian Nodal stunned his fans to confess in a dynamic in their social networks that several artists despised it in its beginnings.

Among these artists who did less to the singer was López Esparza, leader and singer of Bronco, who now decided to change his mind due to the popularity gained by the Sonoran.

It was through a show program where the founder of Bronco was sorry for underestimating Christian Nodal some years ago.

THIS WAS LIKE HE SAID IT:

“I have always said that when a new artist comes out and goes to success, he makes a farewell debut, because there is no staggering, but in this case with Nodal I was wrong“, indicated the interpreter of ‘Let there be no trace’.

Even Lupe Esparza did not miss the opportunity to applaud the great success it has had and recognized the talent of the singer from Sonora.

“I thought he was going to get there, but he did very well and he was harvesting great, interesting themes and I see that potential in him, like this take care of yourself and stay, not only because of the scandalshe is a very young boy who has a lot of potential and who is achieving a lot in terms of music” stressed.

“Let it not remain only with the scandals, Obviously in all of Mexico we are still worried because it ended with Belindabut the truth is I like all his music”, concluded.