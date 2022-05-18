Lupillo Rivera arrived by helicopter to ask permission to be the boyfriend of this beautiful star, it’s not Belinda!

Mayeli Alonso, former partner of Lupillo Rivera, was the first to be expelled from La Casa de los Famosos 2, although on social networks some people did not agree with the decision, the celebrity had to leave the place and say goodbye to her companions, but above all of the grand prize 200 thousand dollars.

Although it was a week, it was enough time for the celebrity to talk about her ex-husband’s relationship with Belinda, her closeness to all the singers of her former family and the death of her sister-in-law Jenni Rivera.

One of the things that he also made known was his love story with the interpreter of “Big leagues” Y “despised”commented with his companions how he met the musician and the way he fell in love with her.

The former participant described that it was the attention and interest of lupillo which made her interested, because she thought that he would not notice her and less that it would be for something formal.

After interacting with Lupillo Rivera At the end of an event, he invited her to dinner and there he was amazed at her eyes, as he revealed, later they began to live more, but one of the crazy things that the star of the Mexican regional did to obtain Mayeli’s love was to arrive by helicopter until the town where the Alonso family lived.

“He came in helicopter to my town, he gets off, there were three Suburbans that came to my house and I said ‘what a fart’, my father knocked and opened it and said: ‘sir, I have come to ask your permission to walk with your daughter’ and my father told him that It happened to him that I wanted to talk to him.”

After talking with the father of Mayeli Alonso, accepted the relationship of lovers, but warned lupillo that she wasn’t giving her daughter expensive gifts because she didn’t want her to forget the values ​​her family had taught her.