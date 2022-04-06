Lupillo Rivera explains what convinced him to tattoo Belinda

In an interview that Lupillo Rivera awarded to Yordi Rosado recounted, for more than two hours, the beginnings of his career in music, his family problems, the tragic death of his sister Jenni Rivera and his controversial romance with Belindaeven, of the tattoo that he made on the left arm of the singer’s face and that he later ended up erasing.

One of the most anticipated questions is that Lupillo will tell how Belinda manages to make her partners mark something about her, as happened with the illusionist Criss Angel and the singer. Christian Nodal.

“I’ve always been very careful when answering something Belinda because I try to respond like a gentleman,” said Lupillo. “We had a pleasant time, we had our story, we had our time and we, in our time, were happy,” the singer replied to Yordi’s questions.

(Lupillo and Belinda / Instagram)

“I can tell you that ‘La Voz’ was a very interesting project, that if they invited me again I would do it with great pleasure,” said Lupillo. “I send my regards to Ricardo Montaner and Yahir, who, when they realized the whole thing, knew how to remain calm. Ricardo Montaner advised me on many things on how to do things calmly, so that no one would notice,” and that is according to With their statements, neither Belinda nor Lupillo wanted their affair to be made public.

(Lupillo and Belinda together / El Universal)

In the middle of this confession, Yordi Rosado interrupted Lupillo to find out how Belinda convinces her partners to get something of her tattooed.

-There is something that I do, I need you to answer this please, please someone explain this to me: how do you convince them of tattoos? I mean… – asked Yodi Rosado to Lupillo Rivera.

“Once she and I were talking and she showed me some fans who had some tattoos. There was a guy who had a tattoo here and there was another who had a tattoo here, her face. And well I ‘I get a tattoo ‘ And she told me ‘you don’t wear it, because you don’t even like my music’ I had only really heard two or three, the truth,” Jenni Rivera’s brother revealed.

“And being in Las Vegas I started looking for a tattoo artist, so I told her ‘send me a picture’ and she said, ‘no, don’t put it on’. I have all that recorded, it was 11 at night and it took 8 hours “Lupillo confessed.

When Nodal tattooed Belinda, had you already removed Belinda or not yet? Yordi asked. “No, not yet. I just said, bah, the tattoo is two-three,” he replied with a laugh.

“Look, thank God, I can proudly say that I never had to buy anything from Belinda, I didn’t have to give her any money, I never bought her a house, I don’t know who came up with that rumor. We never had to do anything like that , as I say, what we had was something fun, we had a happy time”.

“Whenever I have talked about her I have wished her the best, I have always wished her to be happy, to seek her happiness, to seek her identity with a man and to find the right man. That has always been my response.”