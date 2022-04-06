Lupillo Rivera finally explained why he got a Belinda tattoo

An indelible stain on the left arm accompanies the singer Lupillo Riverawhich served to hide a tattoo in which the figure of Belindawhich served to put an end, ultimately, to a relationship that went from being a success to a burden for both.

Although they took time to bring their romantic relationship to light, a drawing of the face of the also singer would ignite endless comments that would lead to recognizing the closeness between the two, although over time Rivera preferred to hide any trace of what happened.

However, he was not the only one who would have a memory in the body of the Spanish, but so did Criss Angel and more recently Christian Nodal, so Yordi Rosado made it imperative to question Rivera why this phenomenon occurs .

Although the Californian did not want to talk about it, the interviewer’s pleas ended up convincing him and revealing what led him to tattoo it.

“Let it be clear, once she and I were talking and she showed me some fans who had some tattoosthere was a guy who had a tattoo here (on his leg) and then another had her face, and we were talking about tattoos and I said: ‘I get a tattoo’ and she told me: ‘you don’t wear it if you don’t even like my music’. I had heard two, three songs, the truth, ”she began.

Right away, Rivera pointed out that after the talk he flew to the city of Las Vegas and that was where he took the opportunity to look for a good tattoo artist.. “I told her: ‘send me a photo, I’ll choose one’ and she: ‘no no no, you can’t wear it’.

Belinda insisted that he not get the tattoo, but he ignored the recommendation; It should be remembered that although they only lasted five months together, the love that he came to feel for her was very greatso it seemed like a nice gesture.

“Me i got all that on tape when she’s telling me not to, I told him: ‘I’m going to wear it because I already said I’m going to wear it’. And it was 11 at night, we arrived at the session and it took them eight hours to put it on. I went with my engineer who was the one who got the tattooist because he told me: ‘you’re not going to wear it bro’ and I said: ‘yes’, and he said: ‘I have to see this’”.

And why did you take it off?

Immediately, after showing the stain on his left arm, he pointed out that he took it off because his partner “deserved his place.” She explained that there were several possible designs, but he was bent over some scratches that his son madewith which he covered the image.