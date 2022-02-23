Lupillo Rivera gave his opinion on Belinda’s engagement ring: “The memories remain”

Lupillo Rivera would not ask for gifts that he gave to his partners Video: YouTube / today Day



Lupillo Rivera He talked about what he would have done with it. ring of commitment that Christian Nodal gave him his ex-girlfriend, Belinda. Likewise, he stated that he would be willing to tattoo a face againas he did on the arm with the singer’s face, because he said that being his body, he can do what he wants.

Last February 13 Christian Nodal announced that his commitment to Belinda came to an endwhich generated controversy about what will happen to the ring that the man from Sonora gave his girlfriend on the occasion of his engagement, since it is a ring valued at USD 3 million. Faced with this question, Lupillo Rivera shared what he would do if he were in the position of both singers.

Rivera was questioned on the program today in a game where, if he didn’t want to answer what was asked of him, he would have to bite into a chili. Among the uncomfortable questions could not be missing: “Should Belinda return the $3 million ring to Nodal?”

Lupillo did not want to answer this question as he was also ex-boyfriend of the Spanishso he picked up a chili to bite into, but then decided to share what he would have done in this situation.

The couple’s engagement ring caused controversy when its details were revealed, because in addition to being a very expensive jewel, it had a cut with an alleged curse (Photo: Instagram @angelcityjewelers)

“I cannot comment on another person, but I believe that when you give something with a lot of love and you give it to that person and if things no longer work, I believe that the gifts should no longer be returned, I think that it should be so. be”

Jenni Rivera’s brother added that for him, in this type of situation, no matter the price or the valuewhen a gift is given, there is no reason to want it back.

“When you gave something away, it’s because you gave it away with all the love in the world, and if things didn’t work out, then the memories remain there”the singer mentioned.

The next question from the presenters was about the tattoo that he put on his arm with the face of his ex-girlfriend, which caused controversy since he shared that he did it, as well as when he covered it with another on top.

Lupillo removed “Beli’s” face by putting another tattoo on top (Photo: screenshot)

According to the interpreter of suffering alone, I would be willing to tattoo another woman’s face because “it’s my body”, said. As well I would cover it up again, because “that’s how it should be”he answered between laughs.

Lupillo also took the opportunity to deny that he had supposedly bought a house from the interpreter of Light without gravity, Well, he assured that if at the time they were dating he had acquired a property, it would have been for him. However, he preferred to stop talking about the subject since he did not want to mention his current partner, Giselle Soto, and ended his response by biting into a chili.

A few days ago the singer was questioned about the rumor that circulated about the alleged house that he bought from Belinda when they were dating, for which he was creditor of a debt and would have asked Nodal for money to pay it off, causing a fight between those involved.

Lupillo Rivera denied having bought a house for Belinda when they were dating (Photo: Instagram/@yahirmusic)

Rivera assured that during the months that their romance lasted, he did buy some gifts for the actress, but they were not too expensive.

“I never had to give Belinda any money, I never bought her anythingWell, I did buy her little gifts, a little bag here and there, but nothing fancythe truth”, confessed Lupillo in an interview for Telemundo.

KEEP READING:

They publish a mysterious message on social networks from Jenni Rivera almost 10 years after her departure

Lupillo Rivera’s tattoo artist offered to help Christian Nodal with his Belinda tattoos

Lupillo Rivera reacted to the new and controversial book by his niece Chiquis Rivera