Lupillo Rivera has health problems and faints in full concert | VIDEO

Lupillo Rivera used his official social networks to make public knowledge of a series of health problems through which he went through in recent days, in a video of no more than a minute, the so-called “bull of the corrido” described his current state.

It was last June 13 when the interpreter “My taste is”, “Big leagues”, “despised” and “Suffering alone” was presented at an event at the Tutitlan FairState of Mexico, but he did not feel well at all and there are even people who attended the event and claim that he almost fainted and that his team’s collaborators helped him down the stairs.

The brother of Jenni Rivera He could not finish his commitment and left 30 minutes after going on stage, leaving the fans very confused, who were waiting for some answer. That day Lupillo Rivera would also sponsor the new member of The Executive Bandsomething that was impossible because he was already in poor health and could not continue with everything they had prepared for that long-awaited night.

What did he say about his health problems?

After the events, lupillo He offered an explanation on his official Twitter account. Instagram. “Here we are already at home, we are here at rest, thanks to all the people who sent us their messages, our pressure dropped a lot, but right now we are stable and we are fine, right now Dr. Silvia Mayorquin is here,” he said. the star of the Mexican regional.

He then added that he will continue with his work schedule and that next weekend he will arrive in Texas to offer the best of his musical repertoire, after several days of recovery.

