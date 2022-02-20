Lupillo Rivera joined the Belinda and Nodal scandal

The rumors surrounding the separation of Belinda and Christian Nodal they do not stop and everything tends to continue like this for a while. In addition to the alleged infidelity on the part of the singer, it is now speculated that Lupillo Rivera He would have given the singer money to save a property that had been given to him at the time. Without a doubt, a new scandal.

Scandal: What happens to Lupillo Rivera in Belinda and Nodal’s relationship

Lupillo Rivera joined the scandal from Belinda and Christian Nodal. Apparently, the breakup of this couple unleashed more than one rumor that was unknown and now they are the “topic” that is not stopped talking about. It should be remembered that since the singer made his separation official -and he was blunt in his statement- in an Instagram story on February 13, the gaze is focused only on them.

Since then, both social networks and different entertainment media have not stopped analyzing all the possible reasons for the end of that relationship. In addition to talking about infidelity, there is now a theory that is the one that is resonating most strongly. It all has to do with the supposed loan that Belinda She would have asked her ex-boyfriend to “save” a luxurious house after a tax process.

As soon as these rumors began to circulate, the first thing that was said was that the singer’s property had been given to her Lupillo Rivera, his partner on the program La Voz, and also, with whom he had an intense relationship. The intensity reached such a point that he is one of those who fell in love with Belinda and got a tattoo in his honor.

Lupillo Rivero spoke and did he defend Belinda?

After much speculation, the Lupillo Rivera came out to clarify on the subject if he was truly the one who gave that property to Belinda. His statements were given exclusively for the Telemundo newscast Al Rojo Vivo and then, as expected, it was replicated everywhere.

The singer assured that he did not give him a house and much less money to Belinda. She exactly she said: “I never had to give Belinda any money. She never bought her anything, well I did buy her little gifts. A bag here and there, but nothing that extravagant really”.

After these statements, the fans of Lupillo Rivera They were happy for the attitude and “chivalry” that the singer showed when referring to Belinda.