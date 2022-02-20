Lupillo Rivera joined the Belinda and Nodal scandal

The rumors surrounding the separation of Belinda and Christian Nodal they do not stop and everything tends to continue like this for a while. In addition to the alleged infidelity on the part of the singer, it is now speculated that Lupillo Rivera He would have given the singer money to save a property that had been given to him at the time. Without a doubt, a new scandal.

Scandal: What happens to Lupillo Rivera in Belinda and Nodal’s relationship

Lupillo Rivera joined the scandal from Belinda and Christian Nodal. Apparently, the breakup of this couple unleashed more than one rumor that was unknown and now they are the “topic” that is not stopped talking about. It should be remembered that since the singer made his separation official -and he was blunt in his statement- in an Instagram story on February 13, the gaze is focused only on them.

