Lupillo Rivera, Mayeli Alonso lost her son due to an argument

The singer Lupillo Riverais once again in the eye of the hurricane, and it is that his ex-wife, Mayeli Alonso, revealed that, being pregnant with what would be her second child, product of the relationship with the brother of Jenny Riveradue to a strong argument, lost the baby.

“La Mesa Caliente” was the program in which Mayeli Alonso commented again on this sad episode in her life. She said that, at that time, she was only 16 weeks pregnant, that the father was Lupillo Rivera and that it would be her second child, but when she had a confrontation with a woman close to Lupillo, the pregnancy was interrupted.

I was pregnant with Lupillo at that time and I had a confrontation with someone, with a person close to him, and yes, I lost my baby. It would have been my second child, were the words of the businesswoman.

Lupillo Rivera, Mayeli Alonso lost her son due to an argument. Photo: Instagram.



Faced with the questions of the drivers, about the identity of the person who caused this terrible moment in her life, the former life partner of Lupillo Rivera, only clarified that it was a woman who caused it, without revealing the relationship or the name of the person.

I don’t want to say the name because it was a woman, it was someone who had to do with her family, close to them and yes, it was something very, very strong, in fact, I had never spoken like that, only people close to me know; my family, my children, she shared it.

Being a chapter in the life of Mayeli Alonso, which happened several years ago, she was also questioned about the reasons that led her to make these statements and make them public domain, knowing that perhaps it could be a “bombshell” in public opinion, to which she replied that it was in solidarity with other women.

It was born to me at that time, because there were cases that I had been reading on Facebook of people who had lost a baby or people who get pregnant and the baby is somewhere other than the womb, so we were talking about these types of issues in that live and I said ‘I’m going to share something’, he said.

As a result of that moment, in which he was able to express such a bitter experience, he now feels freer to be able to talk about it, because before, he had not been able to overcome it for years, a situation that he simply could not understand, Mayeli confessed. In addition to the fact that he could not file charges against that woman, because she was so close to Lupillo Rivera.

Due to the recent premiere of the book “Invincible” by Chiquis Rivera, in which she exposes episodes of her life and those who have been close to her, the interviewers asked Mayeli if it is the same fight that Chiquis tells in her book, the which would have been with one of her cousins, to which Lupillo Rivera’s ex replied that no, that fight mentioned in the book happened a year after Jenny Rivera’s death, so the times do not coincide, she said .