Lupillo Rivera only has words of admiration for Christian Nodal

unexpectedly the singer Lupillo Rivera talked about Christian Nodalthis after his breakup with Belinda, with whom the 50-year-old interpreter also had an affair some time ago and far from creating controversy, praised the good moment that the interpreter of ‘Ya no somos ni seremos’ is going through.

During a interview with EXA Radiothe Jenny Rivera’s brother He had no problem expressing an opinion about what, for many, was his rival, for having stayed with the love of the singer and actress, but without wanting to generate controversy, he recognized the work he has done Nodal as a composer and singer in recent years.

“Nodal He is one of the artists who, working the way he is doing, is going to stay because he has been singing the different mariachi style.”

“Now the renewed mariachi is singing, I can say that He is one of the few artists that the mariachi has evolved”, he mentioned Lupillo Rivera without going into details about the personal life of the composer, who in recent days has been in the eye of the hurricane due to the breakup of his engagement to Belinda.