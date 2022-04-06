Lupillo Rivera openly talks about Belinda and her tattoos

Lupillo Rivera finally uncovers. Did Belinda ask for a tattoo? | Instagram

Lupillo Rivera has been somewhat reserved on certain occasions in which he has been questioned about Belindastill hinting at the possibility that there was something between the two in past statements, he finally comes clean and talks about the alleged romance and the tattoo that he erased from his arm.

The singer Lupillo Rivera returned to the topic of Belinda. of whom he would again be questioned by the “SpanishWith whom, according to what was circulated, he had more than a “friendship”, finally, the famous 50-year-old clarified some of the rumors that have revolved around an alleged relationship

The call “Bull of the Corrido” He cleared the doubts and addressed, among other details, the controversial issue of the tattoo that would have been made in honor of his “former colleague” in the last edition of the reality show “The voice“.









Guadalupe Martín Rivera Saavedra, better known as Lupillo Rivera, ended the speculation once and for all and denied that Belinda asked her to get a tattoo, she revealed in an interview with Yordi Rosado.

The “regional music composer” of Mexican origin was transparent in the middle of the conversation he had in the program of the author and presenter and made “very clear that no one forced him” to do so.

Let’s be clear, she and I were talking. She showed me some photos of her fans with her tattoos, there was a guy who had a tattoo, her face. And I said “I’ll get a tattoo” and she “don’t wear it or like my music”.

The “born in Long Beach, California” on January 30, 1972, shared that the tattoo would be done within eight hours and that he does not regret anything, since he did it on his own initiative.

That night he had an outing in “Las Vegas”. There I started looking for a tattoo artist, I told him send me a photo to choose from, ‘no, you can’t wear it’. It took eight hours to put it on, she detailed.

Despite this, the “ex-spouse of Mayeli Alonso“He reiterated that it is something he does not regret having done and that his current wife, Giselle, did not ask him to delete it either and it was she who accompanied him to take it off.

Finally, Lupillo Rivera gave his opinion of the tattoos that Christian Nodal would have made of the singer and of which he pointed out “he considered that his would have been better done”.

When Nodal tattooed Belinda-no, I just said ehh, the tattoo is two three’, mine…

As for the scratches that Lupillo wore on his arm to hide “Beli’s” face, which gave rise to various jokes and memes, he replied: “That would be the idea of ​​one of his children.”

He grabbed a sharpie marker and all by himself… I took a photo of him and told him, that’s how I want it.

In the same way, he clarified about the commented work that the tattoo artist would have done: “For those who do not know, they do the work to what the client asks for,” he reported.