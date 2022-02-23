Lupillo Rivera responds if Belinda should return the ring to Christian Nodal: “The price doesn’t matter”

A little over a week after the confirmation of the sentimental break between Belinda and Nodal, the opinions around the luxurious engagement ring valued at $3 million dollars have monopolized the spotlight, as actresses, presenters and singers have exposed their thoughts and what decision they would make if they found themselves in this situation. To this list of celebrities joined Lupillo Riverawho has once again given what to talk about for his forceful answer about his ex.

It was during a dynamic of questions and answers in the program ‘Hoy Día’, where the brother of Jenni Rivera He answered a series of spicy questions, in which he had the option of not talking about the subject, in exchange for which he would have to bite a chili as a “punishment”.

Of course, the singer avoided some questions such as his secret wedding with Giselle Soto, showing that it probably has not happened as he claimed several months ago.

However, to everyone’s surprise, where nothing was silent was when they asked him about the singer Belindaspecifically around the controversy generated by the engagement ring that gave him Christian Nodalwhere “El Toro del Corrido” shared his opinion on whether she should return the expensive ring now that they have ended their courtship.

“I believe that I, I, cannot comment on another person, I believe that when you give something with a lot of love and you give it to that person, and if things no longer work I believe that gifts should no longer be returned. I think that’s how it should be, “replied the singer.

To his forceful message, Lupillo stressed that regardless of the price of the gift, what is truly important is the sentimental value that it may have.

“The price or value doesn’t matter, when you give something away it’s because you gave it away with all the love in the world and if things didn’t work out, the memories remain.” Lupillo Rivera

In addition, he assured that he does not rule out tattooing again for love, regardless of the fact that he has to cover the design again in the event of ending his relationship.

“Yes, of course, why not? it’s my body. Yes (she would delete it again) because that’s how it should be. All the people: ‘Lupillo Rivera is crazy,’” he added with a laugh.

Finally he clarified that “never thank god“He bought a house for Belinda, because if he had the opportunity, he would decide to buy it for himself.

