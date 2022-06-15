Entertainment

Lupillo Rivera reveals his state of HEALTH after fainting at the Tultitlán Fair

great concern has caused Lupillo Rivera to his fans after the singer presented problems in his health statusd during his presentation at the Tultitlan Fair 2022which meant that he could only offer a 30-minute concert, since he had to get off the stage, since revealed that was on the verge of faint.

In the video of the presentation of Lupillo Riverawhich was being shared through the social networks of the Tultitlan Fair 2022 You can see that the Mexican regional music performer began to feel short of breath and was even having a hard time standing up, so it seems that he was about to faint; after this, the singer took a break that became a farewell, because he no longer returned to the stage

