Lupillo Rivera reveals his state of HEALTH after fainting at the Tultitlán Fair

great concern has caused Lupillo Rivera to his fans after the singer presented problems in his health statusd during his presentation at the Tultitlan Fair 2022which meant that he could only offer a 30-minute concert, since he had to get off the stage, since revealed that was on the verge of faint.

In the video of the presentation of Lupillo Riverawhich was being shared through the social networks of the Tultitlan Fair 2022 You can see that the Mexican regional music performer began to feel short of breath and was even having a hard time standing up, so it seems that he was about to faint; after this, the singer took a break that became a farewell, because he no longer returned to the stage

“They gave him oxygen, they say he felt bad and fainted, something like that was what we heard,” one of the members of Banda la Ejecutiva, which was also part of the event, told Multimedios.

This is the state of health of Lupillo Rivera after fainting at the Tultitlán Fair

Through their official social networks, Lupillo Rivera shared a video in which he apologized to the people who attended his presentation at the Tultitlan Fair 2022in addition to revealing what his health condition.

“How about my people from Tultitlán, we are already home, we are already resting… our pressure dropped a lot there, but right now we are stable,” explained Lupillo Rivera in the company of the doctor who treated him.

The singer stressed that his health condition due to the treatments given by his family doctor, so the presentation that he has scheduled for this coming Saturday, June 18, in Texas, United States, is still going on.