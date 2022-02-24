Lupillo Rivera scolds his niece Chiquis for posing daringly in the pool

Lupillo Rivera He has shown the support and affection he has for his nephews, children of Jenni Riveraafter the legal conflicts they have had with their brothers, John and Rose, because of the inheritance left by the disappeared “Diva de la Banda”.

At that point, recently Chiquis Rivera He shared some photographs in which he appears in a very daring way, posing topless in a hot tub in the sunlightwhich he accompanied with the description: “GOD-Morning!-grateful”.

the publication received more than 225 thousand “likes” with only a few hours of publication, as well as hundreds of comments, among which the one from his uncle Lupillo Rivera.

The singer wrote: “CHIKIS… what are you doing!?” (CHIKIS… what are you doing?)a comment that caught the attention of the fans of chiquisgathering hundreds of “likes”.

Did Lupillo Rivera scold Chiquis?

Instead of scolding, the fans took Lupillo Rivera’s comment in a funny way, because they responded with comments like: “All good uncle”“He is putting the name Rivera on high… with great pride”, “Taking the Sun, don’t you see?”, among others.

