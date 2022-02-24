Lupillo Rivera Should Belinda return the ring to Nodal or not?

Lupillo Rivera advises Belinda about Nodal’s ring | Instagram

Lupillo Rivera surprises everyone after talking about Belinda again and the controversial issue of the “engagement ring”, the so-called “Bull of the Corrido” send a message to the interpreter.

The “engagement ring” that Christian Nodal gave to Belinda has created a whole debate, now the singerLupillo Rivera joined the controversy and to everyone’s surprise, sent advice to the interpreter of “Sapito”.

Contrary to what many have thought about the fact that Belinda should return the ring, the interpreter of songs like “despised“, “Suffering alone”, among others, Lupillo Rivera would have advised the “ex-fiancée of Christian Nodal” the reason why you “must keep it”.

Lupillo Rivera advises Belinda about Nodal’s ring. Photo: Capture Instagram



“Gifts should no longer be returned”

I think, I, I can’t comment on another person, I think that when you give something with a lot of love, when you give it to that person and if things don’t work anymore, I think the gifts shouldn’t come back, he replied in the game of “P!canting Questions”.

The “born in Long Beach, California”, Guadalupe Martín Rivera, 50, commented on the “Hoy Día” program, in the midst of a dynamic called “Chile yes, Chile no” in which the “music composer“He had to answer the truth to certain questions or else he was punished by eating chili.

One of the obligatory questions was the subject that has occupied the headlines of the show as Belinda’s “engagement ring”, after the breakup with the “sonorense” with whom the 32-year-old star was engaged last May 2021.

Also, the “brother of the Diva of the Band“, the remembered Jenni Rivera, commented, that “the price or value of the gift object did not matter” when it is given from the heart, it should not be returned:

I think that’s how it should be. No matter the price or the value, when you give something as a gift it is because you gave it with all the love in the world and if things did not work out, the memories remain there, he added.

Guadalupe Martín Rivera Saavedra, best known in music What “Lupillo Rivera”of whom it was commented at some point, would have had a sentimental “relationship” with the Mexican actress and singer, of Spanish origin, Belinda, to whom he allegedly gave a house in the United States, according to gossip.

It must be said that the “regional mexican” He clarified these rumors by ensuring that he never gave the blonde expensive gifts, just small details such as “a bag,” he said.

“The former judge of La Voz” who coincided with the “naturalized Mexican” during his past participation in the singing reality show from which the controversy of their relationship arose and although both denied it, the interpreter of “El Moreño” tattooed the face of “Beli” on his arm what erased the past 2021.

So this was among some of the other questions asked of the born on January 30, 1972, Would you tattoo a woman again? This replied:

Yes of course, it’s my body, yes (delete) because that’s how it should be. Lupillo Rivera is crazy, he commented on the possible reactions of Internet users.

The statements of the “Chiquis Rivera’s uncle” gave rise to various reactions, the viewers of the program did not stop to remind the “ex of Mayeli Alonso” that he took away the things that he would have given him.

Lupe, but you gave Mayeli a truck and when they left you took it from her, one of the comments reads, even the jewels were pointed out to her in some other reactions.

That Lupillo!! She answered well.