Lupillo Rivera’s tattoo artist offers to erase Nodal’s tattoos for free Tanke Rules is willing to eliminate all traces of Belinda in the singer’s body By: Elizabeth Gonzalez FEB. 17. 2022

Mezcaliente Lupillo Rivera’s tattoo artist offers to erase Nodal’s tattoos for free

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster Add

Given the commotion caused by the breakup between Belinda and Christian Nodal, one of the most frequently asked questions is “what will happen to the tattoos that the singer got in honor of his ex-fiancée?” On this subject, the one who spoke was Antonio Morales, Lupillo Rivera’s tattoo artist, because in addition to providing ideas to cover them, he offered to erase them for free for the singer.

“My recommendation would be to use what we already have tattooed to make a completely different tattoo. All this to avoid damaging the area more than necessary because a tattoo is a scar, ”Tanke Rule explained to a show program.

About what design could hide the singer’s eyes that the interpreter of ‘Bottle after bottle’ wears on his chest, the expert said: “I would resort to the idea of ​​transforming it into a Hannya mask, which is a traditional Japanese resource that alludes to a jealous woman transformed into a demon.”

Instagram @belindapop @nodal How many tattoos does Christian Nodal have from Belinda?

“The idea is very simple: add a mask to the eyes, which in this case, is on Mr. Nodal’s chest. I also recommend modifying the eyes a little bit, maybe putting a little more black on the lids so they look demonic,” he added.

On the other hand, Tanke Rule pointed out that the tattoo that Christian Nodal behind his ear and says ‘Beli’, could be transformed into the phrase ‘believe’ or ‘warlike’, while the one that says ‘Utopia’, recommended to the young man, 23 years old, to keep it because of the meaning that the word contains.

Finally, when asked about How much would it cost perform this type of work Tanke Rule offered Christian Nodal to remove the designs from his body for free.

“I worked in sessions, a session lasts at least 6 hours, I charge around 4,500 pesos for the 6-hour session, but for Mr. Nodal I would do it for free. I would finish it in two sessions, or if you have a high pain tolerance, we can do it in a 12 hour session. It is painful and tired. It is advisable to do it on two continuous days, ”he emphasized.

How many tattoos does Christian Nodal have from Belinda?

During his courtship with Belinda, the interpreter of “Si nos dejan” made several drawings on his skin to show his love for the singer and as far as is known there are only four.

The first is found in the face, very near the right ear, there it has the word ‘Beli’ written on it, while above one of his eyebrows she tattooed the name of one of her ex’s albums: ‘Utopia’.