Lupita D’Alessio is upset when questioned about the Sasha Sokol case

This Monday, April 11, they announced through the program ‘Sale el Sol’ that Lupita D’Alessio fled at full speed from the press upon arrival at the CDMX airport and it is that she was upset when questioned about the case of Sasha Sokol and Luis de Llano.

“Let me pass,” she asked the group of reporters who surrounded her: “I have nothing to say,” said the singer when asked her opinion about the abuse.

And thanks to a wheelchair that supported the singer to leave the international airport of Mexico City, she preferred to ignore the press and not listen to the reporters’ questions about the tribute she will receive in life at the Latin American Music Awards.

While the reporters present asked questions: “Ma’am, how are you?”, “Tell me how you feel about the award you are going to receive.”

The so-called ‘Sleeping Lioness’ carried her phone in her hand at all times, ensuring that she was seeing everything from the event that will pay tribute to her 50-year career.

The singer was accompanied by airport staff and an assistant, although she walked around the benches several times to avoid the press, but in a stroke of luck she answered if she feels flattered to receive a tribute in my life.

“Well, thank God, that’s not my problem,” were his only words to the media present.

Lupita also did not want to give details of when she will release the album, where she compiles her greatest hits: “I can’t say soon enough.”

Despite the fact that the press chased the singer throughout the airport, upon her departure there was already a black truck waiting for her and after getting off the wheelchair that was transporting them, she got into the truck and closed her door to avoid further questioning.