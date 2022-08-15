Lupita Jones reveals from the hospital her state of health after surgery | Healthy world

Lupita Joneshas been considered one of the most transparent figures of the show and this is because the national director of Mexicana Universal normally tries to keep her followers informed about what is happening in her life.

That’s how it happened this weekend, as Jones showed up from a hospital room after leaving surgeryall this with the intention of sharing with his fans a state of health and details regarding his operation.

It was through a story from the social network Instagram, where Lupita from a hospital bed gave details to his followers just moments after leaving the operating room.

I take this opportunity to thank you for the expressions of affection you have received after announcing that you underwent surgery.



What was the reason for the surgery?

As detailed, it was necessary to intervene due to a serious injury that he had in one of his shoulders. “Well, the surgery is over, they took me out of the recovery (area), I’m still a little dizzy from the anesthesia, but it’s over,” the former beauty queen said in her video.

Lupita took the time to explain why she had to have this shoulder surgery, stating that it was much needed due to the damage that he had in that area, which his doctor compared to the injury of a high-performance athlete.

“From the little I remember that the doctor told me when he came to see me in the recovery room, it is that there was a lot of damage, compared to that of a baseball player, do me a favor, as if the intense exercise and everything that I’ve done it all my life, it did end up wearing out there, in addition to the injury that triggered everything, but here it goes”, expressed Jones in good spirits.

On the other hand, Lupita was positive and anxious to resume her professional activities, especially now that the Miss Universe 2022 final is getting closer. Thanks to those who have been pending”, expressed the winner of Miss Universe 1991.