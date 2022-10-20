Lupita Nyong’o learns of Chadwick Boseman’s death via text from Viola Davis, Will Smith talks Oscars

Lupita Nyong’o revealed she learned of Chadwick Boseman’s death via text from Pal Viola Davis and knew it would become a meme after Will Smith’s shocking Oscars slap in the face in a revealing interview.

The 39-year-old actress graced the cover of the October 19 issue. The Hollywood Reporter Where he touched on many topics related to her life and career.

Chadwick Boseman, her Black Panther co-star, tragically passed away at the age of 43 after a battle with stage 4 colon cancer in August 2020, with Lupita revealing she knew he was sick but didn’t know he was terminally ill. .

He also said he received via text message from a mutual friend, Viola Davis, describing her reaction: “I couldn’t believe it. He was paralyzed.

Lupita described Chadwick as having an “aura” and that he was the leader of the cast and crew “and we were all cool with that.”

He also revealed that they clashed at times and then realized that it was possible that he had kept his limits due to his battle for health.

Lupita said: There were times when Chadwick told me no, and I wasn’t happy about it.

I fought so hard and tooth and nail for him to change his mind, and he would quietly say “I know, but no”, lovingly. «

She said that she once wanted Chadwick to join her and Danai Gurira in South Africa to promote the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, but he refused.

Lupita explained, “I felt it was important to be on the continent, as an African American coming to South Africa. I thought this was a strong symbol, and it’s not going to go away.

I now understand that he was battling cancer and may have had medical reasons. I tried everything. I tried the magic. I debated him on the political front and he smiled and sighed and said, “You know, Lupita, I can’t go.”

The Oscar winner added: “It affected the way I navigate the world. But that’s the thing with Chadwick. Chadwick wasn’t trying to be everyone like him.

What inspires him is to be your best self. So the way I’m going to lead a group is not even close, I’m not that person. I’m not Chadwick at all. I will never be.’

Earlier this year, Lupita found herself at the center of one of the biggest controversies of the year, as she has been Sitting to the right of Will Smith, I saw the actor storm onto the stage to slap comedian Chris Rock before returning to his seat.

Nyong’o seemed visibly shocked by the incident and her reaction quickly went viral on social media and was shared by fans.

“Lupita we all were,” wrote one person on Twitter, as the world tried to understand what had just happened on stage.

Uh-oh: Earlier this year, Lupita found herself at the center of one of the year’s biggest controversies when Will Smith sat her down next to Will Smith as she watched the actor storm onto the stage to slap comedian Chris Rock before returning to your seat.

“I knew that once it was over it was going to be a meme”: Lupita wondered if she was caught on camera and once she knew she would be immortalized on the internet forever

The actress can be seen visibly confused by what just happened, leaving some audience members wondering if she was part of a pre-arranged skit.

However, when Smith made his lewd speech, Nyong’o’s expression quickly turned serious.

In the uncensored footage, Smith is heard saying, “Keep my wife’s name out of your sweet mouth.”

Lupita wondered if he was caught on camera and when he knew he would be online forever.

I explained with a smile, “Once the moment was over, I realized, ‘Oh my God, there’s no way all of this could have happened and I’m not in the take.'” «

“I knew once it was over it was going to be a meme.”

This incredible moment came moments after Rock took the stage to present the award for Best Documentary and joked about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett.

Lupita opted not to comment further on her THR cover story where she said, “I don’t want to add any more fuel to this, frankly.”