Lupoli ‘freezes’ Juve: “Arsenal is the right choice for Vlahovic”

Arturo Lupoli, former Arsenal and Fiorentina, spoke about Vlahovic’s future exclusively to the microphones of Calciomercato.it

He is the man of the moment Dusan Vlahovic, a forward coveted by many of the most important clubs in the world including Juventus: we talked about his future with a player who has had a similar path.

Exclusively at Calciomercato.it microphones, we interviewed Arturo Lupoli: at the age of 17 he was taken from the youth academy of Parma from Arsene Wenger for theArsenal of the ‘Invincibles’. A great team that boasted players like Henry, Bergkamp, There was, Pires and many others. Lupoli in common with Vlahovic also has a past in the purple jersey. As told on these pages, the only club to have presented an official offer to Fiorentina was Arsenal, we brought some with the striker currently in force in the Imperia.

Could the Premier be the right choice for Dusan Vlahovic’s growth? “Definitely yes, at the moment it is the most important championship in the world and all the players aspire to play there. In a growth path for a young boy who is doing so well, wanting to play in the Premier League is an important goal, we need to see if Arsenal is the right team for him. The Gunners are not having their best years, but it is in a phase in which with level and perspective signings they are trying to return to the top four of English football and I think that Vlahovic can be a very very important pawn to make available to Arteta to return to being competitive at the highest levels “.

EXCLUSIVE CM.IT | Lupoli: “Vlahovic ready for a great club. Impressive Fabregas “

What is the best dimension for the growth of a young talent: a big one or a team with less pressure? “I think that regarding Vlahovicdespite being young, he has already shown in the past two years that he has incredible talent and stuff. He has already scored many goals in A league and therefore I think that the transition to a big one is not too big. Then it is normal for a team like the Fiorentina is perfect for her growth, for her characteristics and to show all her talent, but I also understand the desire on her part to go to a club as important as it can be.Arsenal or many other teams. The ambition of the player and the team he will go to must go hand in hand and I think Arsenal can be a great opportunity for him. “

How important is the presence of a particular coach in the career choices of a player? “It matters a lot and it is essential to have a manager who believes in you, in your qualities and who gives you the confidence you need. When you have a talent as great as Vlahovic’s, things get easier, but as he has thanked the coaches several times, and specifically Prandelli, who believed in him: for an attacker, feeling confidence makes a huge difference. I think he has made a very important step on a mental and potential level that he had to express. The coach is perhaps the most important thing that a player who changes team must evaluate “

Is there a particular coach that you feel you can recommend to Dusan? “I don’t feel like giving advice to him, because everyone in his career, for better or for worse, makes his choices. Surely a team that arrives and invests many millions between cards, salaries and all the surroundings that surround Vlahovic certainly makes a very important purchase and must involve the coach in the choice. But I think at the moment there are few coaches who would not invest in Vlahovic because he is showing amazing things and for a 21 year old boy it is something out of the ordinary. Anyone who takes it makes a huge purchase “

Which player, among the many you have shared the locker room with in your career, has impressed you the most? “It is not an easy question, why mention the Henry, i Bergkamp, i Mutu oi Vieri it would be easy because they were world champions. In my experience in London, a player who impressed me a lot was Fabregas, because it came from Barcelona, was 17 years old and Wenger after a few months he put it at the center of the project alongside him with Gilberto Silva And Vieira in midfield. And the following year Vieira switched to Juventus because Wenger was convinced that he had the player capable of changing the fate of Arsenal, that’s why I nominate him: at the level of maturity at 17/18 years of age playing in the Premier League and in the Champions League final against Barcelona in Paris I think it is a thing for a few. Now I think of the two phenomena of Barcelona, Pedri And Gavi, which can be players of that level. Fabregas was absolutely the guy with a talent and an innate class who impressed me the most ”.