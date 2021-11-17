“Lussu”, the modern hero to tell the new generations. The docufilm presented in Messina

The story of a great Italian becomes a reflection on ethics and politics in “Lussu”, by Fabio Segatori, a spectacular docufilm that narrates in 360 degrees the concepts of democracy and freedom through the life of Emilio Lussu, war hero and pacifist, founder of the Sardinian Action Party and of “Justice and Freedom”, the first anti-fascist organization, minister in the Parri and De Gasperi governments, as well as author of “A year on the Plateau”, one of the most famous stories of the First World War anti-war books of all time.

After shooting in Messina “Armed Hand Girls” (2014), the director from Viterbo is back in the City of the Strait to preview the film at the Multisala Iris, together with the Messina producer Gigi Spedale and the Cagliari actor Giacomo Fadda, interpreter of Lussu as a young man. The director is inspired by the biography of Lussu “Il cavaliere dei Rossomori” by Giuseppe Fiori (Einaudi) and the desire to tell the life of the new generations.

“The boys know very well the characters of glamor, and least of all those who have built democracy in this country by giving their all – said Segatori, also co-producer with Baby Films – This is the case of Lussu, sent to confinement in Lipari and imprisoned by fascism despite an acquittal in self-defense. Fascism exerts a certain fascination on young people because they don’t really know what it really was. Thus the film, inspired by Rossellini’s didactic production for TV, tries to clarify issues of fundamental importance, telling the true essence of that dictatorship and showing how Italy came out of the war ».

In “Lussu” it is the hero himself (Renato Carpentieri) who rattles off the story together with his wife Joyce Salvadori (Galatea Ranzi), who shared his political commitment. The subjective storytelling is alternated with the use, for the first time in Italian cinema, of the digital compositing technique, which has made it possible to film the actors on the green screen and insert them in rare archive footage from worldwide prestigious archives, including the Steven Spielberg Film and Video Archive, the United States Library of Congress and the Imperial War Museum in London.

“Coming from action cinema and having worked in the USA – the director reveals to us – during the making of a film in Louisiana I thought that they could be used the techniques of spectacular cinema also for the busy one, and that instead of superheroes it was more stimulating to tell the heroes in flesh and blood. “Lussu” is as much a fake documentary as it is an adventure film, in which, however, everything is true, scientifically accompanied by the Lussu Archive which followed us so that everything corresponded to historical reality ».

The film was presented to Malfa and Lipari, who served as the filming location together with Sardinia. In the two Aeolian sets the scene of the escape from the fascist confinement of Lussu was in fact reconstructed with his brotherly friend Carlo Rosselli (Simone Di Mauro), co-founder of “Giustizia e Libertà”.

Executive producer and location manager of this tranche of filming is Gigi Spedale from Messina. «In Malfa we rebuilt the Lipari house in Lussu in a house in the port – he says – and aimed the lens on the cliffs for the filming of the nocturnal escape into the water. In Lipari there was also a good synergy with the theatrical companies and the Museum, which made available the period costumes and the real castle where the confined were locked up ». The docufilm was also an opportunity for field experience for the students of the Messina Dams, who supported the troupe as interns. In the cast also Carolina Signore, the Messina actor Giuseppe Capodicasa, the Pattese Michelangelo Maria Zanghì and Clara Schwartzenberg.

“Lussu” will be distributed on DVD with “L’Unione Sarda” at Christmas and soon on TV, streaming and the Web.

