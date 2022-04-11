Luuk de Jong is confirmed as the unknown hero of Xavi Hernández’s Barcelona

Luuk de Jong, Ronald Koeman’s last-minute signing at the close of last summer’s market, once again saved Barcelona from Xavi Hernández in the spring.

Barça said goodbye to the unrealistic dream of winning the league in Valencia against Levante who, on penalties, drew the tie, when Xavi called on him, at minute 84, to perform another miracle and De Jong responded to take the victory by 3-2.

Now you can enjoy LaLiga on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes, where you can watch all the matches LIVE. subscribe here

It is not the first time that the Dutchman has done it.

“We have not been fine, it has not been an excellent game, but we have competed until the end and this is the way to go, because you cannot always play great games and the important thing is to get them through”, said Xavi after the game.

The strategist, who highlighted the attitude of a Barça team prepared to compete, avoided entering into controversy due to the signaling of three penalties against.

“I don’t know… I have to see it,” he managed to say.

Xavi will have to watch the entire game to understand how unlikely it is to win a game in which only one team is awarded three penalties against, something that happens for the first time in the history of LaLiga and that the Barça club had not experienced either , who must have felt desperate on the pitch, overwhelmed by his own limitations and resilient in the face of fatality.

The Dutchman Luuk de Jong celebrates with his teammates the goal with which he gave Barcelona the victory over Levante. EFE/Biel Aliño

The slap by Dani Alves that led to the 1-0 was debatable. It was between innocent and strange the hand of Éric García that could be the 2-0 that Marc-Andre ter Stegen miraculously saved and it was quite clear the stomp of Clément Lenglet that meant the tie at 2-2 that, at minute 83, seemed to give any illusion of a league comeback for Barça is closed.

After six consecutive victories, it seemed that the culé team would run into a rival close to the relegation sentence and in a stadium in which things have not been given in recent years.

“We have to improve the game, but I’m happy because we competed and believed until the end”, said Xavi, looking tired but satisfied.

The strategist recalled that the effort of his players and the good pace they have in LaLiga as reasons to feel satisfied with the performance against a coughing Levante.

“We have a very good run that we have to take advantage of. If in Granada or Pamplona you are left with a bad aftertaste, this gives you a lot of confidence”, he added.

LaLiga, Liga MX, Bundesliga, MLS, MLB, UFC, Boxing and thousands of live events, exclusive original series and much more, all in HD. subscribe here

The confidence in the miracles that Barcelona has is dressed as a Flying Dutchman, he is a player that almost nobody counts on and who has become accustomed, fortunately, to being the one who maintains hope.

De Jong is happy with his role in the team. He knows that he cannot aspire to being more than an emergency resource and he does not stop taking advantage of those desperate minutes.

He did it to give Barcelona a miraculous victory in Mallorca, in the first game of the year, and when they were looking for a way out in the winter market and he reappeared in an unthinkable way in the derby against Espanyol by matching at the last second what he feared it was already a certain defeat, just as he had already done in Granada.

Against Levante, the Dutchman entered the field in ’84 instead of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who did hardly anything remarkable, did not miss his appointment with the goal that gave the azulgrana a 1-1 draw at the beginning of the match. second half, and when the equalizer was taken for granted and the league season over, De Jong put the imperial header that meant a golden victory for Barcelona.

De Jong adds six goals in 582 minutes in LaLiga, which is not little given the limited prominence he enjoys in a Barça in which only a secondary actor is known, but he is already that player that everyone is waiting for to unclog any awkward or desperate party. He has earned it by hand.

Barcelona, ​​which travels with that desperation of looking up almost without knowing how to climb, continues its climb.

The azulgrana team reached 15 consecutive games without defeat in an official match and seven wins in a row in a league that, despite everything and against all logic, is still not closed in favor of Real Madrid.

Even when? We will have to see it.