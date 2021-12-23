Luxottica, 67 thousand employees have become shareholders. And the record belongs to the Agordo plant

AGORDO – Luxottica employees number 1 of the company. The international widespread share ownership plan “Boost 2021” was successfully closed, thanks to the participation this year of about 54 thousand employees among those entitled in 78 countries and with a subscription rate of over 65%, an increase compared to 62 % of 2020. “Boost” has been extended to another 5 countries to accommodate workers from Bangladesh, Benin, Latvia, Morocco and Ukraine. “In light of the result – is explained by the Agordo headquarters – today around 67,000 employees of the group in 85 countries hold a shareholding in EssilorLuxottica, in constant growth compared to around 63 thousand in 2020 and 56 thousand in 2019. In addition, more than 11 thousand retired employees remain shareholders, demonstrating their commitment and trust in the company (Agordo is the best establishment with a participation rate of 54%). Another growing figure is that of employee-shareholders who are members of Valoptec, the independent association that supports the values ​​of EssilorLuxottica and contributes to its governance, which has reached the threshold of 20 thousand members “.

They emphasize Francesco Milleri and Paul du Saillant, respectively Chief Executive Officer and Deputy Chief Executive Officer from EssilorLuxottica: «Once again this year the EssilorLuxottica“ Boost ”widespread share ownership plan ends with success and with a growing subscription rate. It is a result that comes first of all from our people, from their trust in the company and its strategies and from the sharing of the corporate mission of helping everyone in the world to see and live better. Proud of this response, we will continue to build on widespread employee share ownership, central to the corporate culture ».