Luxottica gift recycled, sells Dolce & Gabbana panettone on Facebook

It is well known that between Christmas and the Epiphany, the moment of recycling is triggered. It applies to leftovers from dinners and lunches. And it also applies to gifts. A package you don’t like, something you already have, usually becomes the recycled gift. But that someone tried to sell a gift received had never been seen before.

It happened – no less – with Luxottica’s panettone. Or rather, the Dolce & Gabbana boutique panettone that Leonardo Del Vecchio gave to all his employees (Panettone with wine to spray: the Luxottica gift for almost 60 euros). A caress to replace the concert that every year, before Covid, Luxottica organized for its workers.

There are those who have seen fit to “place” it on Facebook, in one of the many purchase / exchange / barter groups. With lots of photos and price. 35 euros, to be precise. And underlining the price list (55 euros).

Perhaps those who have decided to sell Luxottica’s gift do not like candied fruit. Certainly there is a slew of criticisms that came under the post. Other Del Vecchio employees who lash out at being ungrateful. After all, there is a price for everything. It is the value of the gift that perhaps no longer exists.