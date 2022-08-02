Luxurious hotel will reopen in the northern keys of Cuba

The Cuban government will have another hotel ready to reopen in the upcoming high season for tourism. This is Valentín Cayo Cruz, in the northern keys of the province of Camagüey. As of November 1, this facility, one of the three existing so far in the area, will be ready to receive foreign visitors. It is an area where the authorities plan to carry out a huge tourism project in the coming years, with some 20,000 rooms.

Alexei Torres, Marketing Director of the Spanish group Iberostar in Cuba, said that 90 percent of the company’s infrastructure on the island is already ready. All with a view to the next high season.

The Valentín Cayo Cruz is one of the novelties offered by the Spanish chain in its catalog of tourist offers in the Caribbean nation.

The Valentin Cayo Cruz hotel website describes it as “an adults-only (+18) all-inclusive resort…just 60 minutes from Cayo Coco International Airport. Located in front of the sea, this 5-star resort presents a contemporary and elegant Caribbean style and is equipped with modern facilities that include swimming pools, restaurants, bars and relaxation areas”.

In search of tourists for hotels in Cuba

Radio Cadena Agramonte reported that the reopening of the Valentín Cayo Cruz hotel “is part of the tourism development that is being carried out in this important destination, and recreational, cultural, gastronomic and sports proposals are added to the contemporary design, always taking advantage of the benefits of the beach and the identity values ​​of the island”.

Already at the end of 2021, the Iberostar chain opened, also in Cayo Cruz, the Coral Level Esmeralda hotel.

The Cuban government continues to bet on income from tourism. Despite a notable drop in activity in the leisure industry due to the pandemic. In the midst of the economic crisis that the Island is suffering, one of the few sectors that maintains continuous investments is tourism.

In this key to the north of Camagüey, the arrival of visitors from Canada, France, Germany and Russia is expected, above all.