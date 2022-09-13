Luxury and social networks: the royal road?





By Claude Leguilloux

Published on 09/13/2022 at 07:37 modified 09/13/2022 at 09:03



Social networks play a key role in improving the visibility of luxury brands…

(Boursier.com) — The luxury industry has had to adapt to social networks in recent years, especially since with the health crisis, the impact of “online” has been multiplied due to the cascading cancellations of live events and store closings. The big brands have therefore taken up the challenge: reconcile digital tools, and in particular social networks, with the “premium” positioning of luxury…

Burberry is one of the companies in the sector that have fully grasped these issues… The British brand is thus present on all social networksand has some 8.2 million followers on Twitter, 19.6 million on Instagram and more than 17 million likes on its Facebook page.

With 48.6 million subscribers on Instagram, Louis Vuitton (LVMH) is not to be outdone and can thus highlight photos of the latest shoots, behind the scenes of fashion shows, or certain new products, while remaining as close as possible to His fans”.

Technical innovations

For his part, Christian Dior (LVMH) has launched numerous innovations in recent years: collaborations with Snapchat to develop “lenses” (special effects based on augmented reality) with customizable views, livestream of a fashion show in China on four social media platforms simultaneously, partnerships with youtubers… In August 2016, the house haute couture also became the first luxury brand to sell high-end bags on WeChata social network that at the time claimed more than 760 million users.

In 2019, a Facebook study, carried out in collaboration with IPSOS MORI, revealed that 93% of luxury consumers used social networks… This survey carried out on more than 4,500 luxury consumers in France, Italy, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Japan and the United States found that luxury consumers were 1.17 times more likely to use social media than non-luxury consumers. Better still, 89% of “next generation” luxury consumers use Facebook products daily. Generation Z is also the first to declare that they prefer to buy mainly online. 80% of luxury consumers also said they interacted with brands, influencers and their peers via social networks…

Target young audience

Mid-2021, so it’s no surprise that the group LVMH has announced that it has reached a definitive agreement with the American designer and DJ Virgil Abloh, who has sadly passed away, with a view to acquiring 60% of his streetwear brand Off-White. Off-White is known for its streetwear clothing, such as hoodies, products from increasingly sought after by major luxury brands to attract young buyers…

The partnership between Abloh and LVMH began in March 2018 with the appointment of the American designer as Men’s Artistic Director for Louis Vuitton. He had previously collaborated with Rimowa, another brand of the LVMH group, on the creation of a line of transparent suitcases, and established successful partnerships with brands such as Nike and Ikea…

Virtual parades

Social networks have also played an important role in brand visibility during the Covid-19 pandemic. While Yves Saint Laurent and Louis Vuitton have embarked on this occasion in the world of digital parade as part of TikTokFashionMonth, this hashtag on TikTok now has just over 8 billion views!

Gradually, luxury brands have also recognized the impact of influencerswhich play a key role to increase the visibility of their products, while allowing them to create links and reach a new target.

While several Luxury Houses have resisted the idea of ​​adopting an influence strategy, preferring move towards celebrity partnershipssome do not hesitate to collaborate with more confidential influencers to make their brand more accessible and to convey a “more authentic” message.

On the occasion of the fall-winter 2017 fashion show, Dolce & Gabbana did not hesitate to launch “the first 2.0 show”, scrolling through 49 social media stars, an event followed by millions of fans on Instagram and other social networks. A show that allowed the Italian brand to broadcast its image around the world on the Web and give it a real “youthful look”.

Matter of influence

To control its brand image, some companies no longer hesitate to use co-creation with influencers. For instance, Balmain collaborated with Kylie Jennerwhich currently has no less than 364 million subscribers on Instagram, to launch a new cosmetics collection, “Kylie Cosmetics”.

Dixie D’Amelio, just in her twenties, who claims some 60 million followers on TikTok, has racked up estimated earnings of more than $10 million from high-profile partnerships with luxury brands like Valentino or Puma

For her part, the British actress Emma Watson, who campaigns for a fairer world and environmentally friendly fashion, became two years ago administrator of the Kering group (Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Balenciaga and Bottega Veneta). A strong gesture in a sector that wants to highlight the values ​​of collective responsibility…

Emma Watson, made famous by the interpretation of the apprentice witch Hermione Granger in the hit saga “Harry Potter“, is known for her public commitment to ecology, gender equality… “The collective intelligence resulting from the diversity of opinions and the richness brought by different experiences are crucial for the future of our organization, and I am proud to be able to count such exceptional talents in our team”, explained on this occasion the CEO of Kering, Pierre-Henri Pinault.

Enough to pave the way for other “deals” of this kind in a sector that has not finished surprising “fashion victims”!

Learn more about the luxury sector with eToro

Your capital is subject to risk.

This content is intended for informational and educational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice, a personal recommendation, or an offer or solicitation to buy or sell financial instruments. This document has been prepared without taking into account the investment objectives or the financial situation of its addressee, and has not been prepared in accordance with legal and regulatory requirements intended to promote independent research. Any reference to the past or future performance of any financial instrument, index or investment product offered does not constitute and should not be considered a reliable indicator of future results. eToro makes no representations and assumes no responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of the content of this publication.