Luxury and well-being: how is the Gucci ring capable of improving concentration and quality of sleep

The ring bears the iconic G logo in 18k yellow gold (Gucci)

A smart ring that allows you to increase concentration as well as improve the quality of rest? The Oura Ring, the ring that many people in the world -including Manu Ginobili- use to live better, already has a new -and flirtatious- successor. A new piece of jewelry gucci integrates the fashion on the new frontier health and wellness.

The prestigious fashion house announced a new partnership with Ōurathe Finland-based company that developed a smart ring that, through a tracking system, it measures human activity. It is a ring that provides clients with personalized health information and guidance. But this one has the particularity that it has a design that carries the iconic G-logo in yellow gold bead 18 karat.

The ring is installed with the technology Generation 3 by Ōura, which features a suite of advanced research-grade sensors that can read various vital signs of the body and then distribute personalized health metrics. As detailed from the fashion house, “they have a much stronger signal than wearable wrist-based devices,” that provide similar health statistics.

The data captured by the Gucci x Ōura ring ranges from heart and respiratory rates to temperature to detect effects (Gucci)

The data captured by the Gucci x Ōura ring ranges from the heart and respiratory rate to temperature to detect the effects potentials of stress or illness in the body. The ring, which also includes a sleep analysis feature that tracks sleep quality based on vital signs and time spent in each stage of sleep, costs $1,000, according to the official site.

manu’s ring

In March 2019 it was known that Manu Ginóbili used a smart ring that allowed him to increase his concentration as well as improve the quality of rest. The device is a tracker (tracker) of human activity and its name, Oura Ring.

It is linked to the cell phone via Bluetooth and interacts with an app (for Android and iOS) where all the data it collects and analyzes is stored. What is the difference with other wearables -clothing technologies- with similar purposes? This ring, which is also worn, for example, by Prince Harry and actor Will Smith, does a thorough analysis to assess how aligned your heart rate and breathing are. Likewise, the Oura app is backed by scientific research that provides reports and recommendations to the user, every day, according to their status.

The Oura Ring that Manu uses, other personalities like the actor Will Smith have

For example, it provides tips to improve sleep quality and indicates when it is ideal to be physically active. In this sense, studies the biological conditions of the user to assess when it is appropriate to perform a HIIT activity (High Intensity Interval Training, that is, high intensity interval training).

Likewise, the ring analyzes the variables of body temperature and HRV (heart rate variability). It measures the resting heart rate, with its intervals and variabilities; analyzes the variation of the respiratory rhythm, the deviation of the body temperature, the movements and daily rhythms, and the intensity, time and duration of the physical activities and the time of sedentary lifestyle.

The ring has a low power dual core processor and can store data for up to six weeks. It is waterproof (up to a depth of 100 meters). It is made of titanium, with an outer cover of diamond carbon.

The Oura Ring that came out before Gucci’s Oura Ring

“Biohackers’ favorite measuring device is Oura. His measurements are highly scientific. In addition, it does not generate radiation in the body or lights on the skin (radiation in the body and blue lights on the skin disrupt sleep quality and alter biology)”, he pointed out in a note with Infobae Melina Vicario, professional biohacker, who also explained: “If one night you see that your heart rate variability is lower (people with very good health, high physical and cognitive performance have a higher HRV), can you identify what you did the last night that generated this? Perhaps you ate very late, or ate some food you are allergic to, or watched screens with artificial light until very late.

