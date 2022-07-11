Luxury: Drake’s XXL villa is gone for 11.3 million dollars

Rapper Drake has just sold his villa with swimming pool, waterfalls and slide. The Beverly Hills Estates

Three months ago, rapper Drake (real name Aubrey Graham) put his estate of three properties up for sale, located in the Hidden Hills, a small town in Los Angeles County. Two of the lots were quickly bought by the professional American football player playing as quarterback, Matthew Stafford, in April.

The sportsman had however shown no interest in the main building, a 1500 m2 villa in the Tudor style called “YOLO Estate” by Drake. It remained on the market for $15 million until lawyer Makan Delrahim recently acquired it for $11.3 million. This is less than the sum expected by the rapper, but still more than the price he paid for it in 2012.

Stables, pool bar and wine cellar

The villa is at the end of a dead end, on a plot of more than one hectare, widely exploited. There are stables, a tennis and basketball court, as well as a huge swimming pool with grotto, slide and bar. The entire outdoor area is equipped with speakers and screens.

In addition to the seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms, the villa boasts a host of other highlights including a recording studio, a 25-person capacity home cinema, a wine cellar, as well as a a mechanical bull. There’s even a huge secret bedroom, hidden behind a bookshelf.

Bathtub for two

In the living room not only is one of the six marble fireplaces in the villa, but the old wooden beams on the ceiling give a cozy character to the room. There is of course also a bar and an adjoining dining room with a view of the garden. The preparation of the dishes is done in a kitchen in blue tones, equipped with a central island and high-end appliances.