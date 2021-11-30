luxury duvets buy Montura- Corriere.it ski jackets

Herno’s luxury down jackets with Montura ski jackets. Claudio Marenzi’s Herno, an entrepreneur who is also president of Pitti Immagine and former president of Confindustria moda, has in fact taken over 55% of the brand founded in 2000 by Roberto Giordani and has quickly become one of the most followed by fans of authentic sports, who be it mountaineering or sailing, with a turnover of around 50 million euros. The agreement was signed a few days ago and will be finalized in early January. Alongside Marenzi, with 45%, there will be Nuo, the family office set up in June by the Agnelli family of Exor with the Pao Cheng family of Hong Kong, which thus carries out its first operation with Montura.

For Herno, who will be responsible for managing the new acquisition, this is the entry into a rapidly growing sector such as the outdoors and which completes the range of the company from Lesa (province of Novara), already present also in technical fashion with Laminar . As for Roberto Giordani – a past as a manager in multinationals before becoming an entrepreneur – he will leave the company entirely but will remain involved in the life of the brand as president of a soon to be established foundation destined to continue the solidarity projects that are one of the foundations of company The black Friday of these days, for example, has become a Red Friday (no black, no white, just red, the slogan) with 20 per cent of sales between 26 and 28 November destined for the Rarahil memorial school in Kirtipur in Nepal . As was said for Nuo the first operation in his new team that sees Agnelli and Pao at 50% each. The family office has an initial endowment of 300 million to invest in small and medium-sized Italian companies and led by the former IntesaSanPaolo manager Tommaso Paoli. Maria Silvia Sacchi



