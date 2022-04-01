Luxury life of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in Gran Canaria

ESdiario has been able to access all the juiciest details of the stay of the singer and the actor in the Canary Islands to shoot the latest Netflix. They left little to the imagination.

Jennifer Lopez is back in the US and the inhabitants of Gran Canaria can lead a normal life on the island. Every time a film director chooses Las Palmas to record, she gets very involved. The same thing that has happened this time with the singer already happened in 2016 when Brad Pitt landed in the same place to shoot Allies.

That movie directed by Robert Zemeckis It was set in World War II. To do this they had to turn Gran Canaria into Morocco, which disrupted the peaceful life of the island. From the commotion that was involved, the filming had to be stopped several times, even closing streets so that the actor could walk in peace.

With Jennifer Lopez, history has repeated itself. The actress arrived in Spain in early March with her partner Ben Affleck and has been recording until a few days ago. The singer is the protagonist of the thriller The Mother With Gael Garcia Bernal and Joseph Fiennes, what Netflix is already announcing as one of its great premieres this season.

Jennifer Lopez she gets into the skin of a hit woman who is forced to come out of hiding to protect her daughter, whom she has to give up to protect her from the risks that her affiliation entails.

There have been many locations in Gran Canaria where they have been shooting and set as if they were in Cuba. The greatest precautions were taken during filming in the area of ​​the Literary Cabinet. A court of security members prevented, even using umbrellas, that the curious could take a single image of the actress. Due to the closure of several nearby streets, it was possible to see Lopez walking with their partner without anyone being able to get close to them.

A palace house of 1,300 meters for Jennifer López and Ben Affleck

But where have they stayed Ben Affleck and his girlfriend in the Canary Islands? As you have been able to find out ISdaily, the production of the film was very interested in a farm in the Telde area where they would have enjoyed more privacy. However, the negotiations did not come to fruition and finally the couple stayed for more than 20 days in a palace house located in the historic center of Las Palmas. It is a building from the year 1900 of more than 1,300 square meters divided into three floors and that has all the possible luxuries. Currently, this property is for sale for approximately four million euros.

The couple, who is now back in the US, is also in the spotlight after meeting that they have bought a mansion in the exclusive Bel-Air neighborhood of Los Angeles. The almost 2,000-square-meter house is built on a 4,500-meter plot of land. It has 10 rooms, 17 bathrooms, several kitchens, a large staircase in the hall, a large garden with a swimming pool, a large dressing room and a bar.

It is located next to the entrance of the golf club, a very quiet area where they will be neighbors of Beyonce or of Jennifer Aniston. This would not be the only property he currently has Jennifer Lopez. His empire is made up of another mansion that he acquired years ago in Bel-Air for about 18 million euros. An apartment in New York and another mansion in the Hamptons. his partner, Ben Affleck, He is not far behind either since he owns a house in California for 17 million euros and another mansion in Georgia that he currently has for sale for approximately 8 million euros.