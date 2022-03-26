Luxury yacht Flying Fox has an approximate cost of 3 billion euros

Santo Domingo, DR.

For days various rumors have come to light about the luxury yacht Flying Fox, located in Puerto Don Diego, in Sans Soucí.

This luxurious yacht is called the Flying Fox, as one of the the largest bats in the world.

Manufactured by the German shipyard Lurssen and launched in 2019, it is the largest charter yacht in the world and is 136 meters long with a beam of 22.5 meters.

It has a spectacular design, the voluminous space is enough to inhabit it “comfortably” according to its manufacturer, which included marine terraces, platforms and a huge aft swimming pool, which extends across the width of the main deck, not to mention its two “twin heliports”, a spa area, a cinema with seats, among other spaces.

Likewise, it offers flexible accommodation for up to 25 guests in 11 cabins distributed in a main room and the rest of VIP cabins. It also has a crew of 55 people.

Rent it between October and April to use in the Caribbean It has an approximate cost of 3,000,000 euros, according to the Yacht Charter Fleet website.

Among the awards that this boat has deserved are a finalist as the yacht of the year of World Yachts Trophies 2019; at the Boat International Design & Innovation Awards 2020 as a finalist for Best Naval Architecture and Outstanding Finalist for Lifestyle.

The list continues with the title of Best 2000GT Displacement Motor Yacht, given by The World Superyacht Awards 2020, as well as a winner as a charter yacht in the Robb Report 2020.

This Friday morning, the Customs office and other agencies of the Dominican Government They made a visit to this yacht without having further details of the situation.