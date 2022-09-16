Luxury yachts: the profitable business of working on a cruise ship – Travel – Life

Meet presidents and renowned singers. Long and strenuous work days, which turn into ‘juicy’ tips. Opportunity to save and buy your own home. Extensive tours of countries such as Germany, France, Italy and The Bahamas, among others.

This is how Karen González describes her work, a 31-year-old Colombian who has worked as a yacht stewardess luxury for four years in different parts of the world.

“The stewardess (of yachts) is in charge of attending to the guests, cleaning their cabins, decorating for their meals on board, drinks, washing and care of clothes, cleaning the interior of the boat, detailing everything to a God level (of luxury ) impossible”, explains González.

“Better said, everything is always impeccable, as if nobody used it,” adds the young woman, a native of Sincelejo (Sucre).

González has been based in the United States for nine years. She studied Marketing and Business at the Sergio Arboleda University in Santa Marta. Y His passion has always been business. “I had a line of swimwear when I lived in Colombia and I made a line of hair accessories, well, I’ve always wanted to be my own boss,” she says.

However, getting a stable job was not easy. She graduated from college and two years later she decided to emigrate to the United States to work as an au pair, a person who helps families take care of children.

He says he also worked “cleaning houses and dogs, painting gas stations, being a personal assistant, a receptionist, driving Uber, you name it.”

A couple of years ago, she works as a receptionist in a barbershop and at that time her adventure as a yacht stewardess began.

Since 2018, Karen (left) works as a yacht stewardess.

“I was as a receptionist at a prestigious barbershop in Fort Lauderdale (Florida, United States) and 80 percent of customers were industry related, both owners and those who work on yachts. One day one of the clients began to tell me about his life and it seemed different to me, I was already bored with office hours and living off every check that came in; zero savings, zero travel, sheer monotony. Until I decided to go in and it was the best thing I could have done,” she recalls.

In her work as a stewardess, she has attended personalities such as the Maldives president, Ibrahim Mohamed Solih; politicians from different parts of the world; DJ Pauly D, an American television personality; among others. “I could see Marc Anthony, on his boat, which was next to mine,” he says.

Karen works on this type of boat.

Thanks to this job, Karen reflects, she has had the opportunity to travel to places she never imagined she would know before. Germany, France, Spain, Portugal, Italy, the United Kingdom, the Maldives, Sri Lanka, the East Coast of the United States, the Bahamas and the Caribbean Islands, among others, are part of her travel log.

‘My first experience’

“In 2018 I started working on yachts in the United States. My first salary was, which is generally the basic one, $3,300 and in tips I reached $9,000. Different groups of people rented the boat for three weeks and on average each group left 3,000 dollars. In fact, one of these invited us (the crew) to lunch at a very fine restaurant in the Bahamas. When the trip ended, they gave me an envelope with the tip and I thought we were going to share it among others, but no, it was for each one,” González recalls with surprise.

During her almost five years in this job, Karen has already managed to buy her first apartment, has the opportunity to save almost all her salary, has health insurance and has 42 vacation days a year. “She made $12,000 in a month chartering, that is, when people rent the boat,” she says, referring to the best salary she has been able to achieve so far.

‘It’s not an easy job’

I wish more people knew about the opportunities that exist abroad and give themselves the opportunity to make money and buy whatever they want.

But not everything is color of roses. The stewardess explains that this job is demanding, the days can be extend for months with no chance of rest.

“It’s heavy, it’s hard. There are days you can work up to 15 hours continuously. On one occasion it happened to me that I spent two months working every day, without a day off. She was anchored in the middle of the sea, because she gave us covid-19 on the ship. We couldn’t go out and we were there, in the south of France, for almost two months without a day off. It’s mentally challenging to live where you work, but it’s totally worth it,” she says.

And he adds: “I wish more people knew about the opportunities that exist abroad and give themselves the opportunity to make money and buy whatever they want. It is a job that allows you to save your salary, because you live on the ship, eat there and, Generally, you can meet many amazing places.”

Karen has visited various countries around the world, including England.

How to work on luxury yachts?

Karen González explains that the flag of the ship or yacht must be taken into account, that is, the country where it was registered.

“For example, the ships that have an American flag can only work Americans, residents and those who have the Green Card. But, the ships that are of another flag such as Europe, the rest of the people can work. We Colombians do not They ask us for the Schengen to work in the old continent. In fact, right now I have many friends who are working for periods in Europe, “he explains.

Of course, he recommends that it is “important to do the yacht stewardess course, which can be done in the United States.” “I would like Colombians to find out that these jobs exist and that abroad they offer many opportunities to get ahead,” he concludes his story.

