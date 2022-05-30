Luz Celenia Tirado, “La Dama de la Trova”, dies

The singer, troubadour and composer Light Celenia Tradoknown musically as “La Dama de la Trova” and “La Jibarita de Las Lomas”, died at the age of 93, according to information circulating on the networks from different sources.

The executive director of the Association of Producers of Public Shows of Puerto Rico, Juan Carlos Zapata, was one of the people who lamented the death of this figure of culture.

“We were co-workers in the municipality of Mayagüez and since then friends. We always called each other in between. An excellent troubadour, Puerto Rican and friend. Rest in the peace of God”, establishes part of Zapata’s publication on the Facebook network.

Likewise, the mayor of San Germán, Virgilio Olivera OIivera, lamented the departure of a proud woman from San Germán, even though she was born in the town of Guánica, according to biographical data from the National Foundation for Popular Culture.

“Today our City of San Germán dresses in mourning, after the surprising death of our beloved and respected singer, troubadour and composer, Doña Luz Celenia Tirado. Thank you, thousands of thanks and millions of thanks for her gigantic musical contribution and for having sown so many seeds of love in countless hearts! ”, The municipal executive published in the account of the City of San Germán on Facebook.

Tirado was honored in 2021 with the dedication of the fourth edition of the Puerto Rican Troubadour Week.

The Mayor of San Germán decreed three days of mourning and made public facilities available to the family for funeral services, reported Ángel Omar Matos Figueroa, communications officer of the municipality.

The mayor of San Germán, Virgilio Olivera Olivera, declared three days of mourning in the municipality. ( Facebook )

The work of Luz Celenia Tirado

The troubadour began in music at an early age, particularly in school work. Later, when she had decided to embark on musical art, she found her first opportunity in a somewhat different role, within the radio soap operas of the WPRA station, in Mayagüez. It was then the year 1949.

Her diaphanous, melodious and tuned voice managed to project her as an excellent troubadour, becoming known at the beginning of her career, locally as in New York, as “La Dama de la Trova”. Later, in the 1960s, her artistic personality grew from the art of composition, details her biography at the National Foundation for Popular Culture.

Her creations in the bolero and waltz genres brought her closer to Odilio González, “El Jibarito de Lares”, who became the faithful interpreter of the compositions. She stood out as an author, with lyrics of deep peasant value, she was no longer only identified, but she also won recognition as “La Jibarita de las Lomas”.

Being in the radio soap operas, the need arose for a troubadour who would interpret a few tenths in the dramatic chapter of the day. Tirado threw herself into making them and the result was so good that she was hired as a permanent talent on the program “La hora campesina”. For this work, she received a salary of $15 a week, which she complemented with her work as a seamstress in the workshops of Santiago R. Palmer.

Later he participated in the radio programs “Serenata en el campo” and “Fiesta en el batey”, as well as in the Mayagüez orchestras of the pianists Abdías Villalonga (Cuban) and William Manzano and in the combo of the trumpeter Toño Vega.

By the end of the 1950s, her popularity had reached New York City, where she was called to make her debut at the Puerto Rico Theater. That opportunity motivated her to stay in the Big Apple in search of new opportunities, which little by little came in nightclubs and radio spots, in addition to the job she had in a perfume bottler.

Entering the 1960s, the facet of composer took great flight. For the BMC Records label, to which she was referred by her friend Odilio González, she wrote dozens of compositions for him. He also gave many of these to González, such as “Amor en pieces”, “When you see my portrait”, “Residuos”, “If you knew”, the waltz “Dos lazos” and “Embriágame”, the ballad “Endúlzame la vida” , and the six “The man from the countryside” and “Verses with a country flavor”.

In the 1970s, BMC Records released two albums with the artist’s compositions, “La Lloroncita plays Luz Celenia” and “José Ángel Ortiz ‘El postman que canta’ plays Luz Celenia”. Later she was invited to place her voice on the recordings and by 2005 it is estimated that she would have recorded a dozen albums, some of these for the Campo Records label, by the picturesque Ismael González “El Loco de los Milagros” .

Tirado, married for the second time and health challenges caused by the cold in New York, returned to the Island in 1971. She came to work as an administrator of the record store that the picturesque Ismael González “El Loco de los Milagros”, in the Calle Cerra, Parada 15. Once the premises were sold, he returned to San Germán to stay permanently.

In 2012, the Puerto Rican Troubadour Week was dedicated to him. ( Alberto Bartolomei )

His transcendence among the Hispanic community in New York earned him multiple awards, including the proclamation of the “Celenia Tirado Light Week in New York” (September 15 to 21), by then Mayor Edward Koch (1986).

As long as her health permitted, she worked as a cultural manager in San Germán, directed the Mayagüez Troubadour Children’s School and in 2015 retired from public service.

From that moment on, she tried to keep educating herself in the art of improvisation, but received special recognition from the new generations of trova, represented by talents such as Lenny Jeannette Adorno, who included her in his emblematic six “Las mujeres trovadoras”, in addition to Yezenia Cruz and Eduardo Villanueva, who paid tribute to her on the compact disc “Joyas de Nuestro Folklore”.

The singer Danny Rivera projected a musical work inspired by the troubadour, whom he visited on February 6, 2020, according to the foundation. However, La “Jibarita de Las Lomas” will not be able to appreciate the new work that celebrates a career of interpretation and composition at the service of culture.