Luz Celenia Tirado, the Lady of Trova, dies | shows

the singer-songwriter Light Celenia Tiradoknown as La Dama de la Trova, died at the age of 93.

“My deepest condolences to the people of San Germán and to the relatives of Luz Celenia Tirado. The Lady of the Trova and the Jibarita de las Lomas. Luz was a great singer, songwriter, and ambassador of Puerto Rican culture. Rest in peace,” reported Senator Migdalia González, from the Mayagüez-Aguadilla district.

Thank you, thousands of thanks and millions of thanks for your gigantic musical contribution and for having sown so many seeds of love in countless hearts!” Virgilio Olivera Olivera, mayor of San Germán, commented on social media.

Although Tirado lived much of his life in San Germán, he was born in Guánica on August 1, 1928.

In addition to being known as a performer, her compositions were heard in the voice of other singers such as Lucha Villa, José Miguel Class, Sophy, Felipe Rodríguez and the Los Condes Trio, to name just a few.\

The beginning

His first great opportunity came in 1949, when he was part of the cast of actors who dramatized the radio soap operas that Pedro Ojeda directed at the WPRA station in the nearby city of Mayagüez. On one occasion, “a troubadour was needed to interpret a few tenths in the episode of the drama that would be broadcast that day. Since none of the ones she called were available at the right time, she took the initiative to sing them. She did so well that she was quickly hired to act as a regular on the daily program “La hora campesina”, receiving a salary of $15.00 a week. For those dates, she alternated her artistic activity with her job as a seamstress in the workshops of Santiago R. Palmer. Later on, she was a permanent attraction of “Serenata en el campo”, originated in the same station and was a regular in the Mayagüez orchestras of the pianists Abdías Villalonga (Cuban) and William Manzano and in the combo of the trumpeter Toño Vega. In these organizations, which enjoyed great popularity throughout the Western region, she vocalized boleros, guarachas and merengues”, highlights the National Foundation for Popular Culture (FNPCP).

The portal also highlights in her biography, that “in 1956, Luz Celenia Tirado was linked to the program “Fiesta en el batey”, which Nelson Cortina Ramos produced and animated in the WAEL, also in the so-called Sultana del Oeste. Her popularity grew to such an extent that, in 1958, she was hired to make her debut at the Puerto Rico Theater in New York”.

“Around 1960, the already prominent Odilio González – with whom he had struck up a friendship in Puerto Rico – recommended it to the Mexican Mario Hernández, owner of the BMC Records label that had him under contract. The aforementioned businessman linked her to her company, in which she would come to hold the position of manager of the Warehouse Department. In the interim, she became one of the main purveyors of repertoire to the label’s artists. To Odilio, for example, she ceded many of the songs that would consolidate her stellar category: “Amor en pieces”, “When you see my portrait”, “Residuos”, “Si supieras” and the waltz “Dos lazos” ( 1963); “Imploration”, “Help me forget you”, “With my love”, “Let the world know”, “On the radio”, “I want” and “A third person”; the waltzes “Embriagame”, “You are everything to me”, “Raíces” and “Recházame”; the Creole “Black ink”; the joropo “From my arm for life” and the ballad “Endúlzame la vida” (BMC/Dial, 1966); “You don’t know how to love” (Velvet, 1973); “Tiredness” (Velvet, 1978); “When you are not” and “paining” (Velvet, 1979); “Goodbye love” and the six “The man from the field” and “Verses with flavor to the field” (1980); “Kikirirí”, jíbara song (1981), etc.”, details the FNPCP.

She was director of the Department of Cultural Relations of Germán since 1972. In the west of the country, she established country music workshops for children and young people. In 2015, she retired from public service, but remained active on stage.