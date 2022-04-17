Luz Elena González dazzles with her impressive bikini figure and completely natural face

At 47 years old, Light Elena Gonzalez continues to steal the glances of thousands of social network followers, to whom she enjoys showing off her spectacular silhouette with tight gym clothes or wearing skimpy bikinis. This is how this weekend she confirmed why she is considered one of the most beautiful celebrities.

And it is that, the former Mexican beauty queen maintains a successful career as an actress, but her spectacular figure has led her to be crowned one of the favorites of Instagram, where she again caused a tremendous stir by showing her curves with a tiny bikini.

In the publication that was placed as one of the most commented of the weekend, the star of the telenovela ‘Mi fortuna es amarte’ appeared posing with a tiny bikini in neon tones that revealed her infarct curves and a completely natural face. In the first image she appeared in front of the camera, while in a second postcard she posed in profile to provoke the admiration of thousands of admirers.

“Days of beach and rest, but above all gratitude. Thank you God for giving me the blessing of having my family united, happy and healthy. What are you thankful for today?“, Was the text with which he accompanied the series of snapshots.

As she was from a sexy series of images, she provoked the admiration of thousands of fans, who, in addition to answering her question, reminded her how beautiful she looks with this type of clothing.

“You look beautiful, what a great body“, “you are a beautiful lady“, “what a beautiful woman“, “You look beautiful“, It was just some compliments that they sent to the television star.

And although this weekend she gave a lot to talk about thanks to the sensual images, weeks before she showed off her figure with another tiny swimsuit that exposed her shapely silhouette, on that occasion she turned her back on the camera to show her infarct curves while pose from the beach.

Likewise, she fell in love with thousands of followers of the same social network by modeling another bathroom set in front of the pool that exposed her shapely silhouette.

