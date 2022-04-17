Luz Elena raises the temperature in a colorful bikini | PHOTO

The former beauty contestant from Guadalajara and one of the sexiest hosts and actresses on television today, Luz Elena González, He is on vacation and to make us envious he showed us how he is having a good time on the beach under the sun’s rays.

Luz Elena gave us a postcard with a spectacular bikini in very bright phosphorescent colors, pink, yellow and green, with which you can see the marked waist, and the stylized figure that far from withering looks even better than in her youth stage .

The theater and television actress is on vacation in her homeland and makes the most of the time to rest and at the same time send photos to her thousands of fans who are waiting to see her every time she decides to share a sensual photo like today’s.

thank god

Elena Light He also took the opportunity to send a message of thanks to God in this Holy Weekfor keeping his family together and at the same time invited his fans to write to him the reasons why today they can give thanks for what they have received.

Immediately, hundreds of them (including some of the celebrities who follow Luz Elena), sent her messages to convey their feelings in this period of reflection of Holy Week in our country.

The publication of the host and former protagonist of “Until money separates us”received in a few hours more than 35 thousand hearts of likes, dozens of comments and best wishes for the experienced beauty from Jalisco.

