LVBP results TODAY January 5 LIVE: games, positions, pitchers and round robin 2023 schedule | round robin lvbp | pitchers for today lvbp | round robin calendar lvbp | Venezuelan Professional Baseball League | Sports

The Venezuelan Professional Baseball League continues to deliver hot games during the first week of the round robin. The Caracas Lions scored an important victory on Wednesday over the Cardinals of Lara, which consolidated them at the top of the table, and they seek to repeat the dish at the University Stadium. Meanwhile, the Magellan Navigators travel to Maracay with the hope of adding a victory against the Aragua Tigers. Check HERE all the positions and results LIVE.
Today’s LVBP results, LIVE: January 5 games
LVBP LIVE: games for TODAY, January 5
|Match
|Schedule
|Stadium
|Cardinals of Lara vs. Caracas Lions
|7:00 p.m.
|University of Caracas
|Navigators of the Magellan vs. Aragua Tigers
|7:00 p.m.
|Jose Perez Colmenares
*Venezuelan time. Rest Sharks.
LVBP: launchers for today’s games
These are the likely pitchers for today’s LVBP games, January 5:
Cardinals of Lara vs. Caracas Lions
- LAR: Williams Perez
- CAR: Elih Villanueva.
Navigators of the Magellan vs. Aragua Tigers
- MAG: Henderson Alvarez
- ARA: David Ramos.
LVBP: where to watch today’s games LIVE, January 5?
These are the channels that will broadcast LIVE the LVBP games for today’s day, January 5:
- Cardinals of Lara vs. Caracas Lions: Televen, ByM Sport, Baseball Play
- Navigators of the Magellan vs. Aragua Tigers: TLT, IVC, Simple TV Sports, Baseball Play.
LVBP: this is how the round robin position table works
Check HERE the updated position table of the round robin of the LVBP 2022-2023:
LVBP results for yesterday, January 4
- Lara Cardinals 2-5 Caracas Lions
- La Guaira Sharks 0-7 Aragua Tigers.
LVBP: this was the triumph of the Lions over the Cardenales
LVBP LIVE: complete round robin schedule
Next, we leave you the complete schedule of the round robin, which will be played from 2 to 21 January 2023.