LVBP results TODAY January 5 LIVE: games, positions, pitchers and round robin 2023 schedule | round robin lvbp | pitchers for today lvbp | round robin calendar lvbp | Venezuelan Professional Baseball League | Sports

The Venezuelan Professional Baseball League continues to deliver hot games during the first week of the round robin. The Caracas Lions scored an important victory on Wednesday over the Cardinals of Lara, which consolidated them at the top of the table, and they seek to repeat the dish at the University Stadium. Meanwhile, the Magellan Navigators travel to Maracay with the hope of adding a victory against the Aragua Tigers. Check HERE all the positions and results LIVE.

Today’s LVBP results, LIVE: January 5 games Where to watch the LVBP LIVE online? The paid streaming service Béisbol Play broadcasts on YouTube all the round robin games and the final series of the LVBP 2022-2023. Remember that you can also follow all the incidents and minute-by-minute results of the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League through La República Deportes. LVBP LIVE: Lions lose catcher Wilfredo Giménez for 10 days Catcher Wilfredo Giménez suffered discomfort in the last innings of Wednesday’s game against Cardenales de Lara and had to be replaced. The capital club has communicated that the player will be resting for 10 days. In his 11 games played in the regular season, Giménez had 13 hits in 43 at-bats. LVBP LIVE: Oswaldo Arcia wants to beat his postseason home run record The outfielder for the Leones del Caracas hit his first home run this Wednesday in this 2023 round robin. His personal record in the postseason is 3 home runs, and this time he will try to beat it.

LVBP LIVE: games for TODAY, January 5

Match Schedule Stadium Cardinals of Lara vs. Caracas Lions 7:00 p.m. University of Caracas Navigators of the Magellan vs. Aragua Tigers 7:00 p.m. Jose Perez Colmenares

*Venezuelan time. Rest Sharks.

LVBP: launchers for today’s games

These are the likely pitchers for today’s LVBP games, January 5:

Cardinals of Lara vs. Caracas Lions

LAR: Williams Perez

CAR: Elih Villanueva.

Navigators of the Magellan vs. Aragua Tigers

MAG: Henderson Alvarez

ARA: David Ramos.

LVBP: where to watch today’s games LIVE, January 5?

These are the channels that will broadcast LIVE the LVBP games for today’s day, January 5:

Cardinals of Lara vs. Caracas Lions: Televen, ByM Sport, Baseball Play

Navigators of the Magellan vs. Aragua Tigers: TLT, IVC, Simple TV Sports, Baseball Play.

LVBP: this is how the round robin position table works

Check HERE the updated position table of the round robin of the LVBP 2022-2023:

Table of positions of the LVBP 2022-2023. Photo: LVBP

LVBP results for yesterday, January 4

Lara Cardinals 2-5 Caracas Lions

La Guaira Sharks 0-7 Aragua Tigers.

LVBP: this was the triumph of the Lions over the Cardenales

LVBP LIVE: complete round robin schedule

Next, we leave you the complete schedule of the round robin, which will be played from 2 to 21 January 2023.

First week

LVBP round robin 2023 schedule. Photo: LVBP

Second week

LVBP round robin 2023 schedule. Photo: LVBP

Third week