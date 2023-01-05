Games

LVBP results TODAY January 5 LIVE: games, positions, pitchers and round robin 2023 schedule | round robin lvbp | pitchers for today lvbp | round robin calendar lvbp | Venezuelan Professional Baseball League | Sports

Photo of Admin Admin2 days ago
0 67 2 minutes read

The Venezuelan Professional Baseball League continues to deliver hot games during the first week of the round robin. The Caracas Lions scored an important victory on Wednesday over the Cardinals of Lara, which consolidated them at the top of the table, and they seek to repeat the dish at the University Stadium. Meanwhile, the Magellan Navigators travel to Maracay with the hope of adding a victory against the Aragua Tigers. Check HERE all the positions and results LIVE.

Source link

Tags
Photo of Admin Admin2 days ago
0 67 2 minutes read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

First games leaving Xbox Game Pass in 2023 and first additions

4 days ago

Amazon Prime Gaming presents its six free games for this start of the year

3 days ago

Streaming PlayStation games on Netflix: rumors grow thanks to a patent

5 days ago

When are the 2023 Pan American Games, in Santiago de Chile

2 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© 2023, All Rights Reserved  | D1SoftballNews.com
Back to top button